Genpact Limited (G) Shareholder Bain Capital Investors Decreased Its Position by $297.51 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Js Capital Management Cut Its Holding by $2.64 Million

Bain Capital Investors Llc decreased its stake in Genpact Limited (G) by 20.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bain Capital Investors Llc sold 8.50 million shares as the company’s stock rose 11.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 32.04 million shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13B, down from 40.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bain Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Genpact Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $38.53. About 469,640 shares traded. Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has risen 18.01% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.58% the S&P500. Some Historical G News: 03/05/2018 – Genpact Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 10; 08/05/2018 – Genpact Limited Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 37C; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.72-Adj EPS $1.76; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT 1Q REV. $689M, EST. $680.8M; 17/05/2018 – Times of India: Genpact co may get Hexaware, Mphasis bids; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Net $64.7M; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.93 BLN TO $3.0 BLN; 16/03/2018 – Genpact Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Adj EPS 39c

Js Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Js Capital Management Llc sold 240,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.36 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.59M, down from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Js Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.56. About 3.46 million shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 16.47% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 15/04/2018 – Mint: RBI scrutiny in 2016 found no ‘quid pro quo’ in ICICI Bank loans to Videocon; 11/05/2018 – Moneycontrol.in: Lok Ranjan to continue on board of ICICI Bank: DFS Secy; 28/03/2018 – India Unit News: Criminals loot Rs 28 lakh from ICICI Bank`s collection agent in Bihar; 16/03/2018 – NDTV: Comparison Of Bank Of India, SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank FD Interest Rates; 15/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI Lombard General Insurance frontrunner for Star Health & Allied Insurance – Economic Times; 03/04/2018 – BRIEF-India’s Enforcement Directorate Starts Probe In ICICI Bank-Videocon Matter – CNBC TV-18, Citing; 08/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI Bank may mull road ahead for CEO Chanda Kochhar – Economic Times; 04/04/2018 – ICICI Securities lists at steep discount as scandal hits parent ICICI Bank; 18/04/2018 – BTVI Live: #CBI Sources: ICICI-Videocon CaseCBI questions Sunil Bhuta, CFO & Head Corporate Finance, NuPower; 03/04/2018 – ED STARTS PROBE IN ICICI BANK-VIDEOCON MATTER – CNBC TV-18, CITING

Analysts await ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.18 EPS, up 1,900.00% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. IBN’s profit will be $581.99M for 17.44 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual EPS reported by ICICI Bank Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 350.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 17.14% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.35 per share. G’s profit will be $78.03M for 23.49 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Genpact Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold G shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 164.79 million shares or 0.88% less from 166.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heritage Wealth Advisors reported 385 shares. Moreover, Jlb & Assoc Inc has 0.05% invested in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) for 6,891 shares. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 56,089 shares. Century Cos has 0.01% invested in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.06% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) or 2.66 million shares. Private Trust Company Na has invested 0.12% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement, Florida-based fund reported 179,755 shares. The California-based Hahn Capital Mngmt Ltd has invested 0% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Regions Fin invested in 75,671 shares. Pembroke Management Ltd reported 1.14% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Commonwealth Bancshares Of reported 11,500 shares stake. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Moreover, Cap Fund Management Sa has 0.01% invested in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Prudential reported 158,897 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Calamos Lc holds 13,330 shares.