Genpact Limited (G) Share Value Rose While Bain Capital Investors Trimmed Position by $297.51 Million; Usca Ria Has Lifted Holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by $496,600

Bain Capital Investors Llc decreased its stake in Genpact Limited (G) by 20.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bain Capital Investors Llc sold 8.50M shares as the company’s stock rose 11.12% . The institutional investor held 32.04 million shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13B, down from 40.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bain Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Genpact Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $40.96. About 607,929 shares traded. Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has risen 31.43% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical G News: 03/05/2018 – GENPACT 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 37C; 08/05/2018 – Genpact Limited Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 27/03/2018 – ENERGOUS CORP – COMPANY ALSO ADDS TWO ADDITIONAL NEW BOARD MEMBERS; 14/05/2018 – Everest Group Names Genpact a Leader and Star Performer in Supply Chain Management; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.93 BLN TO $3.0 BLN; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N – FY 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS TO INCREASE TO $1.72 TO $1.76, FROM PRIOR OUTLOOK OF $1.70 TO $1.74; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.73, REV VIEW $2.97 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Rev $688.9M; 05/03/2018 Genpact Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 17/05/2018 – Times of India: Genpact co may get Hexaware, Mphasis bids

Usca Ria Llc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 85.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc bought 19,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 41,377 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, up from 22,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $26.31. About 4.44M shares traded or 0.46% up from the average. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig Eerkes as Chairman of Board to Succeed William Weyerhaeuser; 22/03/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Wood Products Adjusted Earnings Significantly Higher Compared With 1Q; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Earnings Comparable to 1Q; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO SAYS – CONTINUE TO EXPECT FY 18 ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES SEGMENT WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets; 17/05/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO. DECLARES DIV ON SHRS; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO WY.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2.50 TO $37.50 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 05/03/2018 Weyerhaeuser Distribution Adds Fiberon® Decking to its Houston and Phoenix Facilities

More notable recent Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Genpact Limited’s (NYSE:G) 19% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Genpact Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Genpact to Open New Sites in Costa Rica and Mexico through Expanded Partnership with Walmart – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There An Opportunity With New Relic, Inc.’s (NYSE:NEWR) 28% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold G shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 164.79 million shares or 0.88% less from 166.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. J Goldman & Co LP reported 0.34% stake. Huntington Retail Bank has 930 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Corporation owns 21,425 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Prelude Cap Management Limited Liability owns 235 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oakbrook Investments accumulated 6,900 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 126,813 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 313,896 shares. Regions Finance Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) for 75,671 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De reported 298,663 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The California-based United Cap Financial Advisers Limited has invested 0% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Macquarie Grp has invested 0% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Jlb & Assocs reported 6,891 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) for 833,567 shares. Amp Capital Invsts Limited stated it has 176,839 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Usca Ria Llc, which manages about $950.89 million and $462.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (HYG) by 4,992 shares to 57,659 shares, valued at $4.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 18,712 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,352 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 118,517 were reported by Guyasuta Advsrs. Montgomery Invest Mngmt accumulated 0.72% or 61,046 shares. Tiedemann Limited Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). New England Private Wealth Advsrs Limited Co owns 11,034 shares. Advent Capital De owns 155,000 shares. Ameriprise has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Amica Retiree Medical Trust invested in 3,998 shares. Blume Management holds 1.99% or 144,065 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 755,229 shares. Cibc Asset holds 69,470 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Family Management Corp stated it has 67,608 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.01% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Moreover, Montag A & Associates Inc has 0.32% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 130,063 shares. Fiduciary Financial Of The Southwest Tx invested in 8,260 shares. Fisher Asset Limited Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY).