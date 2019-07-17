Genpact Limited (G) Share Price Rose While Tygh Capital Management Boosted Its Holding; Frontier Investment Mgmt Company Boosted Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding by $940,752; Share Value Rose

Tygh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Genpact Limited (G) by 7.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc bought 13,787 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 210,494 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.41M, up from 196,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Genpact Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $38.3. About 640,201 shares traded. Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has risen 18.01% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.58% the S&P500. Some Historical G News: 14/05/2018 – Everest Group Names Genpact a Leader and Star Performer in Supply Chain Management; 27/03/2018 – ENERGOUS CORP – COMPANY ALSO ADDS TWO ADDITIONAL NEW BOARD MEMBERS; 15/05/2018 – Banks Caught Between a Rock and a Digital Place in Their Transformation Journeys, Finds Genpact Research; 05/03/2018 Genpact Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 08/05/2018 – Genpact Limited Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N – FY 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS TO INCREASE TO $1.72 TO $1.76, FROM PRIOR OUTLOOK OF $1.70 TO $1.74; 27/03/2018 – Casino says sale process of Via Varejo unit continuing; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.93 BLN TO $3.0 BLN; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 37C; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.73, REV VIEW $2.97 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 2.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company bought 6,768 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 275,062 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.45M, up from 268,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $351.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $132.5. About 9.97M shares traded or 39.91% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 21/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Launches New Corporate Website; 16/04/2018 – J&J: STUDY FOUND ESKETAMINE SHOWED IMPROVEMENTS IN SUICIDALITY; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees About $600M-$800M Annual Pretax Cost Savings by 2022; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky accuses J&J of contributing to opioid epidemic; 14/03/2018 – $JNJ highly-anticipated esketamine Ph3 data will be presented at #APAAM18 May 5-9 -; 17/04/2018 – J&J – IN MEDICAL DEVICES BUSINESSES, “HAVE AREAS OF LEADERSHIP AND CONTINUE TO MAKE INVESTMENTS AND PORTFOLIO CHOICES TO IMPROVE PERFORMANCE”; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin slams state AG’s lawsuit against J&J: ‘These are political moves’; 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid Improvements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-; 23/05/2018 – JURY ALSO SAID J&J RESPONSIBLE FOR 67% OF PLAINTIFF’S AWARD; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11 million and $568.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sterling Construction Co (NASDAQ:STRL) by 151,806 shares to 400,018 shares, valued at $5.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 309,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 543,238 shares, and cut its stake in Evolent Health Inc A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold G shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 164.79 million shares or 0.88% less from 166.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 564,002 are owned by Royal Bancshares Of Canada. First Trust Advsr Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) for 82,076 shares. Cooke & Bieler LP holds 269,774 shares. Gsa Capital Prtn Llp has invested 0.09% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Marathon Asset Mngmt Llp has invested 0.55% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Advisory Alpha Ltd Co reported 32 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Great Lakes Ltd Liability invested in 0.08% or 103,010 shares. Old National Bank & Trust In has 35,030 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) for 36,072 shares. Etrade Cap Management Ltd Co reported 6,025 shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) for 111 shares. Prudential Financial has 0.01% invested in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) for 158,897 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). D E Shaw And invested 0.16% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel Inc holds 3.42% or 180,970 shares. Strs Ohio invested 0.94% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Wedgewood Invsts Pa invested in 11,363 shares or 2.46% of the stock. The New York-based Roosevelt Invest has invested 2.99% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Rhumbline Advisers reported 4.30 million shares or 1.16% of all its holdings. Raab Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Limited Com holds 37,130 shares. 47,580 are held by Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldg owns 297,497 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Thomas White accumulated 6,218 shares. Cornerstone Partners Ltd Llc reported 4.68% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0.87% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Perigon Wealth Management Lc stated it has 43,358 shares or 1.41% of all its holdings. Smithfield Tru invested in 1.22% or 80,495 shares. Chicago Equity Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.95% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Baldwin Brothers Ma stated it has 0.83% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company, which manages about $1.19B and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 86,734 shares to 488,340 shares, valued at $28.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wheaton Precious Metal Corp by 24,901 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,099 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Computer Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.