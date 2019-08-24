Genpact Limited (G) Position Has Boosted by Tygh Capital Management Inc; As Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) Share Price Declined, Nuveen Asset Management Has Lifted Holding

Tygh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Genpact Limited (G) by 7.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc bought 13,787 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.12% . The institutional investor held 210,494 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.41M, up from 196,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Genpact Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $39.68. About 977,213 shares traded. Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has risen 31.43% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical G News: 03/05/2018 – GENPACT SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.72 TO $1.76, EST. $1.73; 27/03/2018 – ENERGOUS CORP – COMPANY ALSO ADDS TWO ADDITIONAL NEW BOARD MEMBERS; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 10; 27/03/2018 – Genpact Presenting at Conference Apr 9; 08/05/2018 – Genpact Limited Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 17/05/2018 – Genpact Named a Leader in Procurement Services in IDC MarketScape Report; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT 1Q REV. $689M, EST. $680.8M; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Rev $688.9M; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Sees FY Rev $2.93B-$3B

Nuveen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) by 29.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc bought 847,249 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.06% . The institutional investor held 3.69 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.90M, up from 2.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Callon Pete Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.59M market cap company. The stock decreased 7.10% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $4.19. About 14.54 million shares traded or 15.73% up from the average. Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has declined 55.60% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.60% the S&P500. Some Historical CPE News: 09/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum at Group Dinner Hosted By SunTrust Today; 24/05/2018 – CALLON SEES ACQUISITION ADDING TO TOTAL 4Q 2018 EXIT RATE; 21/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO CPE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $17; 02/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum 1Q EPS 27c; 02/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 20C; 21/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO – THE AMENDMENT ALSO TO INCREASE BORROWING BASE FROM $700 MLN TO $825 MLN; 06/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM SAYS ENTERED INTO FIRST AMENDMENT TO EXISTING $2 BLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum 1Q Rev $127.4M; 14/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $18.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 194,819 shares to 105,788 shares, valued at $10.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hewlett Packard Enterprise C by 25,940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 843,737 shares, and cut its stake in Teladoc Health Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold CPE shares while 69 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 285.62 million shares or 3.55% less from 296.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Monarch Asset Limited Liability Co has 0.76% invested in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Advisory Net Ltd Liability Company holds 0% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) or 653 shares. Teton Advsrs owns 254,844 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Stephens Ar reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Franklin Inc holds 4.98 million shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 33,541 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Beck Capital Limited Liability Corporation invested in 38,715 shares. Key Grp (Cayman) Limited reported 213,835 shares. Two Sigma Secs Lc invested in 51,008 shares or 0% of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation Ct reported 1.19% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) for 57,881 shares. Cambrian Capital Partnership holds 59,200 shares. 18.87M are held by Dimensional Fund Advsr L P. Barclays Pcl invested in 177,652 shares or 0% of the stock. Walleye Trading owns 0.01% invested in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) for 150,733 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold G shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 164.79 million shares or 0.88% less from 166.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Tru Advsrs L P, Illinois-based fund reported 82,076 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invs Incorporated holds 0% or 650 shares in its portfolio. 27,300 are held by Sensato Investors Limited Com. Pembroke Mngmt Limited stated it has 300,050 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 1.44 million shares or 0.55% of the stock. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership owns 1.26 million shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Fdx holds 0.03% or 18,545 shares. Ajo Lp owns 229,699 shares. Vanguard stated it has 13.67M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Citigroup holds 0% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) or 107,631 shares. Hbk Investments LP owns 39,100 shares. Capital Fund Management holds 0.01% or 34,600 shares in its portfolio. Fisher Asset Ltd Liability Company reported 415,336 shares. Macquarie Group holds 0% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) or 81,025 shares. Northern Tru Corporation reported 850,240 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11 million and $568.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charles River Laboratories (NYSE:CRL) by 25,201 shares to 42,391 shares, valued at $6.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 65,614 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 214,959 shares, and cut its stake in Kinsale Capital Group Inc.