Genpact Limited (G) Market Value Rose While Tygh Capital Management Boosted Stake by $482,545; As Centene (CNC) Stock Rose, Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake

Tygh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Genpact Limited (G) by 7.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc bought 13,787 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.12% . The institutional investor held 210,494 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.41M, up from 196,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Genpact Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $41.06. About 5,177 shares traded. Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has risen 31.43% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical G News: 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q EPS 33c; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Net $64.7M; 08/05/2018 – Genpact Limited Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.72-Adj EPS $1.76; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.72 TO $1.76, EST. $1.73; 30/05/2018 – Warburg to Invest $1 Billion to Help Ex-Genpact Execs With Deals; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N – FY 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS TO INCREASE TO $1.72 TO $1.76, FROM PRIOR OUTLOOK OF $1.70 TO $1.74; 14/05/2018 – Everest Group Names Genpact a Leader and Star Performer in Supply Chain Management; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 17/05/2018 – Genpact Named a Leader in Procurement Services in IDC MarketScape Report

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management bought 6,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 13,200 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $701,000, up from 6,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $46.44. About 44,293 shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Think About Buying Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed Centene’s (NYSE:CNC) Shareholders Feel About Its 162% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Third Point’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Centene (CNC), GTT Communications (GTT), Tradeweb (TW), Increased Stake in Boston Scientific (BSX) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Centene to expand presence in health insurance exchange in 10 states – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors Feel About Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bank & Trust De stated it has 607,828 shares. Columbus Circle Invsts has invested 0.19% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Adams Diversified Equity Fund has 0.39% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Jefferies Group Inc Limited Co holds 0.1% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 239,076 shares. First Republic Investment Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.07% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Parametric Port Associate Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1.31M shares or 0.06% of the stock. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Wellington Mgmt Grp Inc Llp reported 0.05% stake. Cypress Cap Gp accumulated 18,034 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt Company holds 0.11% or 82,931 shares in its portfolio. Royal London Asset Ltd owns 166,914 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% or 47,386 shares. Menora Mivtachim Holdg holds 1.44% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 1.01M shares. Mason Street Limited Liability owns 58,944 shares. Intrust National Bank & Trust Na has 24,672 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold G shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 164.79 million shares or 0.88% less from 166.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Technologies Inc holds 0.01% or 2,200 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Bluecrest Mngmt Ltd stated it has 11,218 shares. Utd Financial Advisers Lc reported 6,607 shares. Pitcairn Com invested in 64,992 shares. Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 51,204 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Comerica Bancshares holds 61,878 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Northern Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) for 850,240 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 415,336 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 56,089 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.08% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Synovus has invested 0% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Jpmorgan Chase has 473,000 shares. Hussman Strategic Advisors invested 0.33% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Essex Inv Company Llc has invested 0.04% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G).

More notable recent Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Investors Undervaluing Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) By 24%? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Genpact Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Patch.com‘s news article titled: “NYSEG Wants 15 Percent Electric Rate Increase; Hearing Scheduled – Yorktown, NY Patch” with publication date: August 29, 2019.