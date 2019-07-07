Genpact Limited (G) Market Valuation Rose While Bain Capital Investors Has Trimmed by $297.51 Million Its Holding; Medical Pptys Trust (MPW) Holding Maintained by Texas Permanent School Fund

Bain Capital Investors Llc decreased its stake in Genpact Limited (G) by 20.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bain Capital Investors Llc sold 8.50M shares as the company’s stock rose 11.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 32.04 million shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 billion, down from 40.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bain Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Genpact Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $38.53. About 502,286 shares traded. Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has risen 18.01% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.58% the S&P500. Some Historical G News: 16/03/2018 – Genpact Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS $1.70 to $1.74; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT 1Q REV. $689M, EST. $680.8M; 05/03/2018 Genpact Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N – FY 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS TO INCREASE TO $1.72 TO $1.76, FROM PRIOR OUTLOOK OF $1.70 TO $1.74; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.72 TO $1.76, EST. $1.73; 27/03/2018 – ENERGOUS CORP – COMPANY ALSO ADDS TWO ADDITIONAL NEW BOARD MEMBERS; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Sees FY Rev $2.93B-$3B; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 37C; 17/05/2018 – Genpact Named a Leader in Procurement Services in IDC MarketScape Report

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (MPW) by 8.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Permanent School Fund bought 19,933 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 258,746 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.79M, up from 238,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund who had been investing in Medical Pptys Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $18.29. About 1.90 million shares traded. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has risen 36.02% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.59% the S&P500. Some Historical MPW News: 24/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 Per Share; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST – WILL CONTINUE TO OWN REAL ESTATE INTERESTS OF 25 POST-ACUTE HOSPITALS OPERATED BY ERNEST WITH INVESTMENT OF ABOUT $500 MLN; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST HEALTH; 01/05/2018 – Invesque Inc. Closes on Previously Announced Acquisition of Toronto Based Mohawk Medical Properties REIT; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q Normalized FFO/Shr 36c; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – TRANSACTION TO GENERATE PROCEEDS TO MPT OF $175 MLN FOR AN APPROXIMATE 13% UNLEVERED IRR ON 2012 INVESTMENT OF $96 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q Rev $205M; 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS ITS NFFO ESTIMATES FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – QTRLY NORMALIZED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ON A PER DILUTED SHARE BASIS OF $0.36; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Medical Properties REIT Sells to Invesque Inc. for C$177M and Announces Approval and Closing of Arrangement

Analysts await Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 17.14% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.35 per share. G’s profit will be $78.03 million for 23.49 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Genpact Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.