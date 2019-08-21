Genpact Limited (G) Holder Junto Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Stake by $22.84 Million; Ak Stl Hldg (Put) (AKS) Position Held by Sandler Capital Management

Sandler Capital Management increased its stake in Ak Stl Hldg Corp (Put) (AKS) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.03% . The hedge fund held 1.20M shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.30M, up from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Ak Stl Hldg Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $762.49M market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.41. About 5.31M shares traded. AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) has declined 47.39% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.39% the S&P500. Some Historical AKS News: 12/04/2018 – AK Steel Chief Executive Officer Roger Newport Testifies in Support of the Administration’s Actions on Section 232; 09/05/2018 – AK Steel’s Middletown Works and Mountain State Carbon Coke Plants Recognized for Outstanding Safety Performance; 30/04/2018 – AK Steel 1Q EPS 9c; 30/04/2018 – AK STEEL SAYS AUTOMOTIVE MARKET REMAINS HEALTHY; 10/05/2018 – AK Steel Research and Innovation Team Receives Award from Auto/Steel Partnership For Contribution to Research on Innovative Lig; 10/05/2018 – AK Steel Research and Innovation Team Receives Award from Auto/Steel Partnership For Contribution to Research on Innovative Lightweight Steel Solutions; 08/03/2018 – Ross says U.S. steel firms to benefit from increased production; 13/03/2018 – AK STEEL HOLDING CORP – CO SAID CONTRACT WAS RATIFIED IN VOTING HELD ON MARCH 12, 2018; 30/04/2018 – AK Steel: Remain Optimistic About 2018; 30/04/2018 – AK Steel Expects Market Conditions Will Strengthen in 2Q vs 1Q

Junto Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Genpact Limited (G) by 41.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Junto Capital Management Lp sold 652,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.12% . The institutional investor held 930,356 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.73 million, down from 1.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Junto Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Genpact Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $40.86. About 1.63 million shares traded or 25.47% up from the average. Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has risen 31.43% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical G News: 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N – FY 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS TO INCREASE TO $1.72 TO $1.76, FROM PRIOR OUTLOOK OF $1.70 TO $1.74; 05/03/2018 Genpact Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 15/05/2018 – Banks Caught Between a Rock and a Digital Place in Their Transformation Journeys, Finds Genpact Research; 27/03/2018 – ENERGOUS CORP – COMPANY ALSO ADDS TWO ADDITIONAL NEW BOARD MEMBERS; 27/03/2018 – Casino says sale process of Via Varejo unit continuing; 27/03/2018 – Genpact Presenting at Conference Apr 9; 17/05/2018 – Genpact Named a Leader in Procurement Services in IDC MarketScape Report; 17/05/2018 – Times of India: Genpact co may get Hexaware, Mphasis bids; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Sees FY Rev $2.93B-$3B; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS $1.70 to $1.74

Junto Capital Management Lp, which manages about $738.27 million and $1.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 325,132 shares to 530,706 shares, valued at $42.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 840,474 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.67M shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Sandler Capital Management, which manages about $3.75B and $1.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN) by 40,520 shares to 43,015 shares, valued at $9.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.