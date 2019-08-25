Genpact Limited (G) Holder J Goldman & Company LP Lowered Position by $1.05 Million; Jag Capital Management Raised Stake in Applied Materials (AMAT)

J Goldman & Company Lp decreased its stake in Genpact Limited (G) by 14.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp sold 30,039 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.12% . The hedge fund held 170,289 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.99 million, down from 200,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in Genpact Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $39.68. About 977,213 shares traded. Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has risen 31.43% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical G News: 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Rev $688.9M; 05/03/2018 Genpact Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 08/05/2018 – Genpact Limited Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Net $64.7M; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.72-Adj EPS $1.76; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT 1Q REV. $689M, EST. $680.8M

Jag Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) by 1590.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc bought 441,764 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 469,542 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.62M, up from 27,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Applied Materials Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.06% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $45.12. About 11.62 million shares traded or 24.85% up from the average. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $612.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,321 shares to 13,785 shares, valued at $24.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Index Fund (IWM) by 4,412 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,119 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Lehman 1 (SHY).

J Goldman & Company Lp, which manages about $1.17B and $1.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 18,484 shares to 22,129 shares, valued at $26.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (Call) (NYSE:DIS) by 283,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 415,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:ERI).