Genpact Limited (G) Holder Echo Street Capital Management Lifted Stake by $2.04 Million as Valuation Rose; Edgewood Management Has Cut Its Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) as Shares Rose

Echo Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Genpact Limited (G) by 18.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc bought 58,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 377,620 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.29 million, up from 319,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Genpact Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $40.41. About 1.25 million shares traded or 16.47% up from the average. Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has risen 18.01% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.58% the S&P500. Some Historical G News: 03/05/2018 – Genpact Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 10; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.72-Adj EPS $1.76; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS $1.70 to $1.74; 16/03/2018 – Genpact Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q EPS 33c; 15/05/2018 – Banks Caught Between a Rock and a Digital Place in Their Transformation Journeys, Finds Genpact Research; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 37C; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N – FY 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS TO INCREASE TO $1.72 TO $1.76, FROM PRIOR OUTLOOK OF $1.70 TO $1.74; 30/05/2018 – Warburg to Invest $1 Billion to Help Ex-Genpact Execs With Deals; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.93 BLN TO $3.0 BLN

Edgewood Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 42.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc sold 14,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,454 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72M, down from 34,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.73. About 4.71M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Asks Judge to Slap Cancer Warning Label on Baby Powder; 14/03/2018 – J&J Investor Wants Legal Expenses to Weigh on Executive Bonuses; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference i; 23/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook Latest; Google’s GDPR Plans; J&J Creates New Creative Agency Structure; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Cli; 16/03/2018 – RPT-J&J says offered $2.1 bln for Lifescan diabetes business; 16/03/2018 – J&J – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN,; 16/03/2018 – CBS Sports: NFL Free Agency Rumors: Tyrann Mathieu agrees to join J.J. Watt on Texans defense; 17/04/2018 – J&J Raises Sales Forecast in Health Earnings Kick-Off (Correct); 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal Impairment

Edgewood Management Llc, which manages about $9.25B and $28.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 3.03 million shares to 6.83 million shares, valued at $1.13 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 12,477 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.43 million shares, and has risen its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marco Inv Mgmt Ltd Company has 29,930 shares. Security Bancshares Of So Dak invested in 2.65% or 15,124 shares. 115,739 were reported by Dubuque Retail Bank And Trust. 1.35M are held by Davenport & Com Limited Liability. Kornitzer Cap Management Inc Ks invested 1.19% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Richard C Young & Company reported 2.57% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 16,291 are owned by Aimz Investment Advsr Llc. 44,089 are held by Clough Cap Prns L P. Mechanics State Bank Trust Department has invested 2.63% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cap Investment Counsel Inc invested in 12,596 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Ar Asset Mngmt reported 37,110 shares. First Commonwealth Corp Pa invested in 9,627 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Scotland Group Public Ltd Co has invested 4.7% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Affinity Inv Advsr Ltd Company owns 2,557 shares. Greylin Invest Mangement has invested 3.46% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold G shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 164.79 million shares or 0.88% less from 166.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Lp invested 0.55% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Paloma Prtn Mgmt reported 47,724 shares stake. Reilly Financial Advisors Lc invested 0.01% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Bb&T Securities Ltd Company owns 82,976 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 0.03% or 190,929 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 126,813 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.13% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Blackrock has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Balyasny Asset Mgmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Amp Cap Invsts, a Australia-based fund reported 176,839 shares. 12,200 are owned by Axa. Nuveen Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 21,425 shares in its portfolio. Voya Invest Limited Co holds 114,932 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Co reported 16,098 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Communication, a New York-based fund reported 473,000 shares.

Echo Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.68B and $5.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 13,801 shares to 150,095 shares, valued at $35.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 208,423 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.56M shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

