Genpact Limited (G) Holder Dalton Investments Increased Holding by $892,500 as Market Value Rose; Telus (TU) Shareholder Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has Lifted Its Position

Dalton Investments Llc increased its stake in Genpact Limited (G) by 3.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc bought 25,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.12% . The hedge fund held 794,319 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.94M, up from 768,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in Genpact Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $39.68. About 1.25M shares traded. Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has risen 31.43% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical G News: 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Net $64.7M; 17/05/2018 – Genpact Named a Leader in Procurement Services in IDC MarketScape Report; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS $1.70 to $1.74; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q EPS 33c; 27/03/2018 – Casino says sale process of Via Varejo unit continuing; 08/05/2018 – Genpact Limited Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT 1Q REV. $689M, EST. $680.8M; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.72 TO $1.76, EST. $1.73; 05/03/2018 Genpact Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.73, REV VIEW $2.97 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Telus Corp (TU) by 4.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp bought 11,219 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.89% . The institutional investor held 236,637 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.82M, up from 225,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Telus Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $35.54. About 413,090 shares traded or 1.49% up from the average. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has declined 1.02% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold G shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 164.79 million shares or 0.88% less from 166.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa has invested 0% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Vanguard Group Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) for 13.67 million shares. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 103,010 shares. California Employees Retirement System invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Indiana-based Old Bancorporation In has invested 0.06% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 258,278 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Legal And General Grp Plc owns 116,551 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fifth Third Bankshares invested 0% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 190,929 shares. Bain Cap Limited Liability Com holds 32.04M shares or 43.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Ajo LP has 0.04% invested in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Wellington Management Group Incorporated Llp accumulated 24.95M shares. Dalton Limited Liability Company holds 12.2% or 794,319 shares in its portfolio. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership holds 3.17 million shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 246,290 shares.

Dalton Investments Llc, which manages about $3.14B and $229.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Midstates Pete Co Inc by 60,142 shares to 52,861 shares, valued at $516,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in China Online Ed Group by 144,148 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,552 shares, and cut its stake in American Intl Group Inc.

