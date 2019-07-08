Genpact Limited (G) Holder Bain Capital Investors Cut Holding by $297.51 Million; Susquehanna International Group Llp Has Increased Eros Intl Plc (Put) (EROS) Position by $2.12 Million

Susquehanna International Group Llp increased its stake in Eros Intl Plc (Put) (EROS) by 396.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp bought 235,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.30% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 295,300 shares of the movies and entertainment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70M, up from 59,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Eros Intl Plc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $145.48 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.82. About 3.67 million shares traded or 102.36% up from the average. Eros International Plc (NYSE:EROS) has declined 32.83% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.26% the S&P500. Some Historical EROS News: 02/04/2018 – EROS INTERNATIONAL PLC – KISHORE LULLA HAS BECOME CEO OF CO EFFECTIVE AS OF APRIL 1, IN ADDITION TO HIS POSITION AS GROUP CHAIRMAN OF CO; 08/03/2018 Eros International Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Mangrove’s August Says Short Eros International at Sohn: TOPLive; 04/04/2018 – EROS INTL FOUNDERS HELD 60.1% STAKE IN CO. AS OF MARCH 31; 27/03/2018 – Eros International Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Eros International’s CFO, Prem Parameswaran, To Be Featured in TV ASIA Interview; 14/05/2018 – Eros International Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 02/04/2018 – EROS INTERNATIONAL PLC – DESHPANDE WILL REMAIN AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR ON THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CO; 02/04/2018 – EROS INTERNATIONAL PLC – EFFECTIVE AS OF APRIL 1, JYOTI DESHPANDE, GROUP CEO AND MD OF THE COMPANY, RESIGNED FROM THESE POSITIONS – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – EROS INTERNATIONAL 4Q TOTAL COSTS 1.7B RUPEES

Bain Capital Investors Llc decreased its stake in Genpact Limited (G) by 20.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bain Capital Investors Llc sold 8.50M shares as the company’s stock rose 11.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 32.04 million shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13B, down from 40.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bain Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Genpact Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $38.42. About 202,602 shares traded. Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has risen 18.01% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.58% the S&P500. Some Historical G News: 14/05/2018 – Everest Group Names Genpact a Leader and Star Performer in Supply Chain Management; 30/05/2018 – Warburg to Invest $1 Billion to Help Ex-Genpact Execs With Deals; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS $1.70 to $1.74; 05/03/2018 Genpact Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 27/03/2018 – ENERGOUS CORP – COMPANY ALSO ADDS TWO ADDITIONAL NEW BOARD MEMBERS; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.72-Adj EPS $1.76; 27/03/2018 – Genpact Presenting at Conference Apr 9; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Sees FY Rev $2.93B-$3B; 15/05/2018 – Banks Caught Between a Rock and a Digital Place in Their Transformation Journeys, Finds Genpact Research

Analysts await Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 17.14% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.35 per share. G’s profit will be $78.03M for 23.43 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Genpact Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold G shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 164.79 million shares or 0.88% less from 166.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). 5,770 are held by First Mercantile Trust. 2.70M are held by Congress Asset Management Ma. 9,681 are owned by Brinker Cap. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Co invested in 0.02% or 944,964 shares. Montag And Caldwell Ltd Llc has 15,189 shares. Cwm Ltd Llc reported 97,031 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Westwood Holdings Grp Inc holds 365,965 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Fort Limited Partnership has invested 0.52% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Etrade Cap Management Ltd Com reported 0.01% stake. J Goldman & LP stated it has 170,289 shares. Sei Invs stated it has 50,688 shares. Schroder Management Group stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Pzena Ltd Company owns 1.30 million shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Gsa Partners Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.09% or 25,102 shares.

Susquehanna International Group Llp, which manages about $243.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 326,100 shares to 213,500 shares, valued at $5.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discover Finl Svcs (Put) (NYSE:DFS) by 158,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 232,000 shares, and cut its stake in Proshares Tr (DIG).

