Genpact Limited (G) and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Comparing side by side

As Business Services businesses, Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genpact Limited 37 2.33 N/A 1.47 26.92 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 35 3.28 N/A 1.12 32.14

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Genpact Limited and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Genpact Limited. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Genpact Limited is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Genpact Limited and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genpact Limited 0.00% 20.3% 7.9% Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 0.00% 15% 5.7%

Risk & Volatility

Genpact Limited is 17.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.83 beta. Competitively, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s beta is 0.73 which is 27.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.4 and 1.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Genpact Limited. Its rival Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 1.2 respectively. Genpact Limited has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

Genpact Limited and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genpact Limited 0 1 2 2.67 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 1 0 1 2.50

Genpact Limited’s upside potential is 10.24% at a $45 average price target. On the other hand, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s potential downside is -5.62% and its average price target is $36.75. The data provided earlier shows that Genpact Limited appears more favorable than Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 96.1% of Genpact Limited shares and 84.9% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated shares. Insiders held 0.9% of Genpact Limited shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 14.3% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genpact Limited 0.43% 2.51% 11.12% 33.96% 31.43% 47.02% Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 1.58% 7.28% 4.4% 0.36% 9.83% 10.3%

For the past year Genpact Limited’s stock price has bigger growth than Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated.

Summary

Genpact Limited beats on 10 of the 12 factors Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) management services worldwide. The company offers finance and accounting services, including accounts payable comprising document management, invoice processing, approval, resolution management, and T&E processing; order to cash services, such as customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services consisting of accounting, closing and reporting, treasury, tax, and product cost accounting services; enterprise performance management, including budgeting, forecasting, business performance reporting, and analytics; and enterprise risk and compliance services comprising SOX advisory, enterprise risk management, internal audit, FCPA, and IT risk management services. It also provides analytics and research services; core industry operation services; business and enterprise risk consulting services; transformation services; and supply chain and procurement services, including direct and indirect strategic sourcing, category management, spend analytics, procurement operations, master data management, and other procurement and supply chain advisory services. In addition, the company offers enterprise application services comprising business intelligence and data services, enterprise resource planning, quality assurance, and technology integration; IT infrastructure management services, including end user computing, infrastructure management, application production support, and database management services; and collections and customer services in the areas of consumer banking, business-to-business finance, and mortgage servicing. It serves banking and financial services, capital markets, consumer product goods, healthcare, high tech, infrastructure, manufacturing and services, insurance, and life sciences industries. Genpact Limited was founded in 1997 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, sells industrial equipment and other assets for the construction, agriculture, transportation, energy, mining, forestry, material handling, marine, and real estate industries through its unreserved auctions and online marketplaces. The company operates a network of auction locations that conduct live and unreserved auctions with on-site and online bidding. It also operates an online-only used equipment marketplace that facilitates the completion of sales through a settlement process. In addition, the company provides technology services, including software and technology solutions to auction companies to conduct live and online bidding; and value added services. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated primarily sells equipment to its customers through unreserved auctions at 45 auction sites in North America, Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.