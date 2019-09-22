Genpact Limited (G) and Quad/Graphics Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) Comparing side by side

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) and Quad/Graphics Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) are two firms in the Business Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genpact Limited 37 2.27 N/A 1.47 26.92 Quad/Graphics Inc. 10 0.13 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Genpact Limited and Quad/Graphics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Genpact Limited and Quad/Graphics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genpact Limited 0.00% 20.3% 7.9% Quad/Graphics Inc. 0.00% -2.3% -0.4%

Volatility and Risk

Genpact Limited’s 0.83 beta indicates that its volatility is 17.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Quad/Graphics Inc. on the other hand, has 1.66 beta which makes it 66.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Genpact Limited is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.4. The Current Ratio of rival Quad/Graphics Inc. is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. Genpact Limited is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Quad/Graphics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Genpact Limited and Quad/Graphics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genpact Limited 0 1 2 2.67 Quad/Graphics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$45 is Genpact Limited’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 15.53%. On the other hand, Quad/Graphics Inc.’s potential upside is 189.58% and its consensus target price is $30. The results provided earlier shows that Quad/Graphics Inc. appears more favorable than Genpact Limited, based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 96.1% of Genpact Limited shares and 83.4% of Quad/Graphics Inc. shares. About 0.9% of Genpact Limited’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Quad/Graphics Inc. has 5.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genpact Limited 0.43% 2.51% 11.12% 33.96% 31.43% 47.02% Quad/Graphics Inc. 36.59% 45.56% 2.63% -17.26% -44.01% -8.2%

For the past year Genpact Limited had bullish trend while Quad/Graphics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Genpact Limited beats on 9 of the 10 factors Quad/Graphics Inc.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) management services worldwide. The company offers finance and accounting services, including accounts payable comprising document management, invoice processing, approval, resolution management, and T&E processing; order to cash services, such as customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services consisting of accounting, closing and reporting, treasury, tax, and product cost accounting services; enterprise performance management, including budgeting, forecasting, business performance reporting, and analytics; and enterprise risk and compliance services comprising SOX advisory, enterprise risk management, internal audit, FCPA, and IT risk management services. It also provides analytics and research services; core industry operation services; business and enterprise risk consulting services; transformation services; and supply chain and procurement services, including direct and indirect strategic sourcing, category management, spend analytics, procurement operations, master data management, and other procurement and supply chain advisory services. In addition, the company offers enterprise application services comprising business intelligence and data services, enterprise resource planning, quality assurance, and technology integration; IT infrastructure management services, including end user computing, infrastructure management, application production support, and database management services; and collections and customer services in the areas of consumer banking, business-to-business finance, and mortgage servicing. It serves banking and financial services, capital markets, consumer product goods, healthcare, high tech, infrastructure, manufacturing and services, insurance, and life sciences industries. Genpact Limited was founded in 1997 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Quad/Graphics, Inc. provides print and other media services in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. The company offers printing services, including retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services. It also provides marketing and other services, such as marketing strategy, media planning and placement, data insights, segmentation and response analytics services, creative services, videography, photography, workflow solutions, digital imaging, facilities management, and digital publishing services. In addition, the company offers interactive print solutions comprising image recognition and near field communication technology, mailing, distribution, logistics, and data optimization and hygiene services. Further, it manufactures ink. The company serves various blue chip companies that operate in various industries; and businesses and consumers that include retailers, publishers, and direct marketers. Quad/Graphics, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Sussex, Wisconsin.