Genpact Limited (G) and Payment Data Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:PYDS) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) and Payment Data Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:PYDS) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Business Services companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genpact Limited 34 2.35 N/A 1.49 24.33 Payment Data Systems Inc. 3 2.26 N/A -0.31 0.00

Demonstrates Genpact Limited and Payment Data Systems Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) and Payment Data Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:PYDS)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genpact Limited 0.00% 20.2% 7.9% Payment Data Systems Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -5.8%

Risk & Volatility

Genpact Limited has a beta of 0.87 and its 13.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Payment Data Systems Inc. has beta of 1.84 which is 84.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Genpact Limited has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Payment Data Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Genpact Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Payment Data Systems Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Genpact Limited and Payment Data Systems Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genpact Limited 0 0 4 3.00 Payment Data Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Genpact Limited has a consensus target price of $38.67, and a 0.23% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Genpact Limited and Payment Data Systems Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 97.7% and 1.8%. 0.8% are Genpact Limited’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 2% of Payment Data Systems Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genpact Limited 0.53% 1.14% 11.68% 20.29% 18.01% 34.23% Payment Data Systems Inc. -6.06% 2.9% -27.91% 36.26% 37.78% 49.4%

For the past year Genpact Limited has weaker performance than Payment Data Systems Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Genpact Limited beats Payment Data Systems Inc.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) management services worldwide. The company offers finance and accounting services, including accounts payable comprising document management, invoice processing, approval, resolution management, and T&E processing; order to cash services, such as customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services consisting of accounting, closing and reporting, treasury, tax, and product cost accounting services; enterprise performance management, including budgeting, forecasting, business performance reporting, and analytics; and enterprise risk and compliance services comprising SOX advisory, enterprise risk management, internal audit, FCPA, and IT risk management services. It also provides analytics and research services; core industry operation services; business and enterprise risk consulting services; transformation services; and supply chain and procurement services, including direct and indirect strategic sourcing, category management, spend analytics, procurement operations, master data management, and other procurement and supply chain advisory services. In addition, the company offers enterprise application services comprising business intelligence and data services, enterprise resource planning, quality assurance, and technology integration; IT infrastructure management services, including end user computing, infrastructure management, application production support, and database management services; and collections and customer services in the areas of consumer banking, business-to-business finance, and mortgage servicing. It serves banking and financial services, capital markets, consumer product goods, healthcare, high tech, infrastructure, manufacturing and services, insurance, and life sciences industries. Genpact Limited was founded in 1997 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Payment Data Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is represented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment, which is converted into an e-check. The company also offers merchant account services for the processing of card-based transactions through the VISA, MasterCard, American Express, Discover, and JCB networks, including online terminal services accessed through a Website or retail services accessed through a physical terminal. In addition, it provides a proprietary Web-based customer service application that allows companies to process one-time and recurring payments through e-checks or credit cards; and an interactive voice response telephone system to companies, which accept payments directly from consumers over the telephone using e-checks or credit cards. Further, the company creates, manages, and processes prepaid card programs for corporate clients to issue prepaid cards to their customer base or employees; and issues general purpose reloadable cards to consumers as an alternative to a traditional bank account. Additionally, it operates billx.com, a consumer Website that allows consumers to process online payments to pay other individual; and provides prepaid cards to consumers for use in as a tool to stay on budget, manage allowances, and share money with family and friends. The company markets and sells its products and services directly, as well as through non-exclusive resellers. Payment Data Systems, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.