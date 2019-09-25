Genpact Limited (G) and Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) Comparing side by side

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) and Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) are two firms in the Business Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genpact Limited 38 2.26 N/A 1.47 26.92 Cintas Corporation 234 4.06 N/A 7.65 34.04

Table 1 highlights Genpact Limited and Cintas Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Cintas Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Genpact Limited. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Genpact Limited’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Cintas Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Genpact Limited and Cintas Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genpact Limited 0.00% 20.3% 7.9% Cintas Corporation 0.00% 26.9% 11.6%

Volatility & Risk

Genpact Limited is 17.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.83. Cintas Corporation’s 2.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.98 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Genpact Limited are 1.4 and 1.4. Competitively, Cintas Corporation has 2.2 and 1.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cintas Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Genpact Limited.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Genpact Limited and Cintas Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genpact Limited 0 1 2 2.67 Cintas Corporation 1 1 0 2.50

Genpact Limited has a 16.01% upside potential and a consensus target price of $45. Cintas Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $225 consensus target price and a -15.61% potential downside. The data provided earlier shows that Genpact Limited appears more favorable than Cintas Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 96.1% of Genpact Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 69.5% of Cintas Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 0.9% of Genpact Limited’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Cintas Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genpact Limited 0.43% 2.51% 11.12% 33.96% 31.43% 47.02% Cintas Corporation -0.56% 9.03% 20.54% 39.56% 28.47% 55.03%

For the past year Genpact Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than Cintas Corporation.

Summary

On 11 of the 12 factors Cintas Corporation beats Genpact Limited.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) management services worldwide. The company offers finance and accounting services, including accounts payable comprising document management, invoice processing, approval, resolution management, and T&E processing; order to cash services, such as customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services consisting of accounting, closing and reporting, treasury, tax, and product cost accounting services; enterprise performance management, including budgeting, forecasting, business performance reporting, and analytics; and enterprise risk and compliance services comprising SOX advisory, enterprise risk management, internal audit, FCPA, and IT risk management services. It also provides analytics and research services; core industry operation services; business and enterprise risk consulting services; transformation services; and supply chain and procurement services, including direct and indirect strategic sourcing, category management, spend analytics, procurement operations, master data management, and other procurement and supply chain advisory services. In addition, the company offers enterprise application services comprising business intelligence and data services, enterprise resource planning, quality assurance, and technology integration; IT infrastructure management services, including end user computing, infrastructure management, application production support, and database management services; and collections and customer services in the areas of consumer banking, business-to-business finance, and mortgage servicing. It serves banking and financial services, capital markets, consumer product goods, healthcare, high tech, infrastructure, manufacturing and services, insurance, and life sciences industries. Genpact Limited was founded in 1997 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services; First Aid and Safety Services; and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly. It also offers first aid and safety services, and fire protection products and services. The company offers its products and services through its distribution network and local delivery routes, or local representatives to small service and manufacturing companies, as well as major corporations. Cintas Corporation was founded in 1968 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.