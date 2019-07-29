Genpact Limited (G) Analysts See $0.41 EPS; Blackrock Muniholdings Quality Fund II (MUE)’s Sentiment Is 0.7

Blackrock Muniholdings Quality Fund II Inc (MUE) investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.70, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 14 investment managers started new or increased positions, while 20 trimmed and sold positions in Blackrock Muniholdings Quality Fund II Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 3.94 million shares, down from 4.28 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Blackrock Muniholdings Quality Fund II Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 14 Increased: 5 New Position: 9.

Analysts expect Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to report $0.41 EPS on August, 7 after the close.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 17.14% from last quarter’s $0.35 EPS. G’s profit would be $78.03M giving it 24.50 P/E if the $0.41 EPS is correct. After having $0.35 EPS previously, Genpact Limited’s analysts see 17.14% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $40.18. About 95,970 shares traded. Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has risen 18.01% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.58% the S&P500. Some Historical G News: 08/05/2018 – Genpact Limited Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.73, REV VIEW $2.97 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N – FY 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS TO INCREASE TO $1.72 TO $1.76, FROM PRIOR OUTLOOK OF $1.70 TO $1.74; 16/03/2018 – Genpact Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Sees FY Rev $2.93B-$3B; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q EPS 33c; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 37C; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.72-Adj EPS $1.76; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Net $64.7M; 27/03/2018 – Casino says sale process of Via Varejo unit continuing

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology management services worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.65 billion. The firm offers finance and accounting services, including accounts payable comprising document management, invoice processing, approval, resolution management, and T&E processing; order to cash services, such as customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services consisting of accounting, closing and reporting, treasury, tax, and product cost accounting services; enterprise performance management, including budgeting, forecasting, business performance reporting, and analytics; and enterprise risk and compliance services comprising SOX advisory, enterprise risk management, internal audit, FCPA, and IT risk management services. It has a 28.1 P/E ratio. It also provides analytics and research services; core industry operation services; business and enterprise risk consulting services; transformation services; and supply chain and procurement services, including direct and indirect strategic sourcing, category management, spend analytics, procurement operations, master data management, and other procurement and supply chain advisory services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold Genpact Limited shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 164.79 million shares or 0.88% less from 166.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Planning holds 0.01% or 6,761 shares in its portfolio. Principal Financial Incorporated reported 0% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Great Lakes Advisors Limited Com owns 103,010 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Hahn Mgmt Lc reported 959,270 shares stake. Bokf Na stated it has 19,644 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Marathon Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.55% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). 5,800 are owned by Denali Advsrs Llc. Brinker, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 9,681 shares. Bluemountain Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 7,125 shares. Stifel Corporation reported 24,981 shares. Reilly Financial Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Blackrock reported 9.50 million shares. Moreover, National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Axa reported 12,200 shares. 90,092 were reported by Leuthold Grp Inc Limited Liability Com.

Among 3 analysts covering Genpact (NYSE:G), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Genpact had 10 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, February 6. On Sunday, March 3 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $283.76 million. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 75.45 P/E ratio. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 0.9% of its portfolio in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. for 235,099 shares. Mariner Investment Group Llc owns 37,633 shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sit Investment Associates Inc has 0.19% invested in the company for 481,435 shares. The Virginia-based 1607 Capital Partners Llc has invested 0.15% in the stock. Karpus Management Inc., a New York-based fund reported 303,313 shares.

The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.6. About 27,775 shares traded. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (MUE) has risen 0.91% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.52% the S&P500.