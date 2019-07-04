Genpact Limited (G) Analysts See $0.41 EPS; Alliancebernstein National Municipal Income Fund Has 1.56 Sentiment

Analysts expect Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to report $0.41 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 17.14% from last quarter’s $0.35 EPS. G’s profit would be $78.03 million giving it 23.61 P/E if the $0.41 EPS is correct. After having $0.35 EPS previously, Genpact Limited’s analysts see 17.14% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $38.72. About 335,428 shares traded. Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has risen 18.01% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.58% the S&P500. Some Historical G News: 03/05/2018 – Genpact Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 10; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 37C; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.93 BLN TO $3.0 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Sees FY Rev $2.93B-$3B; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Net $64.7M; 14/05/2018 – Everest Group Names Genpact a Leader and Star Performer in Supply Chain Management; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Rev $688.9M; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.72 TO $1.76, EST. $1.73; 08/05/2018 – Genpact Limited Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

Alliancebernstein National Municipal Income Fund (AFB) investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.36, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 25 investment professionals started new or increased holdings, while 16 sold and decreased holdings in Alliancebernstein National Municipal Income Fund. The investment professionals in our database now have: 8.22 million shares, up from 7.72 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Alliancebernstein National Municipal Income Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 12 Increased: 21 New Position: 4.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology management services worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.37 billion. The firm offers finance and accounting services, including accounts payable comprising document management, invoice processing, approval, resolution management, and T&E processing; order to cash services, such as customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services consisting of accounting, closing and reporting, treasury, tax, and product cost accounting services; enterprise performance management, including budgeting, forecasting, business performance reporting, and analytics; and enterprise risk and compliance services comprising SOX advisory, enterprise risk management, internal audit, FCPA, and IT risk management services. It has a 27.08 P/E ratio. It also provides analytics and research services; core industry operation services; business and enterprise risk consulting services; transformation services; and supply chain and procurement services, including direct and indirect strategic sourcing, category management, spend analytics, procurement operations, master data management, and other procurement and supply chain advisory services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold Genpact Limited shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 164.79 million shares or 0.88% less from 166.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 30,935 shares. Glenmede Co Na stated it has 50,675 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Teachers Retirement holds 0% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) for 2,200 shares. Greenleaf invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 415,336 shares. Panagora Asset holds 0.01% or 45,265 shares in its portfolio. 36,072 were reported by Oppenheimer Asset Management. Barclays Plc holds 28,671 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ohio-based Mai Capital Management has invested 0.05% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Jlb Assoc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). 21,811 were reported by Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership. Pnc Svcs Gp holds 3,088 shares. Keybank National Association Oh holds 0% or 10,214 shares in its portfolio. Intrust Financial Bank Na holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) for 22,980 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Genpact (NYSE:G), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Genpact had 11 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, January 15 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Sunday, March 3 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 6 by Bank of America.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The company has market cap of $388.06 million. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It has a 12.68 P/E ratio. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

The stock increased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.5. About 23,117 shares traded. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (AFB) has risen 4.89% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.46% the S&P500.