Genomic Health (Put) (GHDX) Share Price Rose While Susquehanna International Group Llp Decreased Its Holding; Cooper Creek Partners Management Has Trimmed Holding in Dave And Busters (PLAY) as Market Value Declined

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Dave And Busters (PLAY) by 75.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc sold 202,784 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.13% . The hedge fund held 66,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.67M, down from 268,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Dave And Busters for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $38.57. About 238,642 shares traded. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has declined 14.83% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 14/05/2018 – Hill Path Capital Buys New 3% Position in Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES NET INCOME OF $95 MLN TO $110 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES TOTAL REVENUES OF $1.20 BLN TO $1.24 BLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECREASE IN LOW-TO-MID SINGLE DIGITS FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $304.9 MLN VS $270.2 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Adj EPS 61c; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Delivers Fourth Consecutive Year of Record Performance; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Rev $304.9M; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Rev $1.2B-$1.24B; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Dave & Buster’s

Susquehanna International Group Llp decreased its stake in Genomic Health Inc (Put) (GHDX) by 23.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp sold 7,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.30% . The institutional investor held 25,200 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.47M, down from 32,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Genomic Health Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $68.01. About 75,245 shares traded. Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) has risen 39.36% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.36% the S&P500. Some Historical GHDX News: 15/05/2018 – BC Platforms Partners with Google Cloud to Offer Transformational and Scalable Genomic Solutions Worldwide; 23/04/2018 – Genomic Health Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – FDA: Use of Public Human Genetic Variant Databases To Support Clinical Validity for Genetic and Genomic-Based In Vitro; 08/03/2018 – RPT-GENOMIC HEALTH – TO NO LONGER PROVIDE ONCOTYPE SEQ LIQUID SELECT TEST/FURTHER INVEST IN NON-PROPRIETARY NEXT-GENERATION SEQUENCING (NGS)-BASED PANELS; 26/04/2018 – Large Independent Study Using the Oncotype DX® Test Accepted for Presentation at 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (A; 03/04/2018 – H3 Biomedicine Publishes Comprehensive Genomic Landscape Analysis in Cell Reports Revealing Breadth, Frequency and Potential Disease-Driving Significance of Somatic Mutations in RNA Splicing Factor Genes in Multiple Types of Cancer; 06/03/2018 – Shivom Partnership With Genetic Technologies Will Enable Better Cancer Prediction and Prevention Through Mass Genomic Data Analysis; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Acquires Edico Genome To Accelerate Genomic Data Analysis; 21/05/2018 – New Data Reinforce Positive Impact of the Oncotype DX® Genomic Prostate Score™ Test in Guiding Treatment Decisions; 19/04/2018 – NHS Gaps Stall Benefits of Genomic Data for U.K. Health Care

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.51, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold PLAY shares while 70 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 37.20 million shares or 0.41% less from 37.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has 0.02% invested in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Assetmark reported 0% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Gratia accumulated 30,000 shares or 2.34% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Blue Harbour Limited Partnership reported 1.59% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Sarasin And Prns Llp reported 300,000 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 131,982 shares. Aurora Counsel has 0.54% invested in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 27,770 shares. Globeflex Cap Lp invested in 13,066 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Northern Trust invested in 503,748 shares. Amer Century Companies has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Tudor Invest Corp Et Al invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). State Street Corp holds 0% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) or 1.10 million shares. Morgan Stanley reported 204,919 shares. Qs Invsts Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY).

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, which manages about $166.42 million and $261.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ashland Global Holdings by 12,232 shares to 65,584 shares, valued at $5.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Acacia Communications by 27,554 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,868 shares, and has risen its stake in Scorpio Tankers.

Since April 3, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $13.16 million activity.

Analysts await Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. GHDX’s profit will be $14.17 million for 44.74 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Genomic Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

Susquehanna International Group Llp, which manages about $272.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (Call) (NYSE:KEYS) by 13,800 shares to 109,100 shares, valued at $9.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 170,696 shares in the quarter, for a total of 292,996 shares, and has risen its stake in Suncoke Energy Inc (Call) (NYSE:SXC).