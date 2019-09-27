Genomic Health Inc. (GHDX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC)

Both Genomic Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) and Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) are Medical Laboratories & Research companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genomic Health Inc. 73 2.12 24.86M 1.13 64.75 Celcuity Inc. 18 0.00 5.43M -0.73 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Genomic Health Inc. and Celcuity Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genomic Health Inc. 33,943,200.44% 16.5% 13.1% Celcuity Inc. 30,166,666.67% -28.1% -27.2%

Liquidity

5.7 and 5.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Genomic Health Inc. Its rival Celcuity Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 26.9 and 26.9 respectively. Celcuity Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Genomic Health Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Genomic Health Inc. and Celcuity Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genomic Health Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Celcuity Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 3.75% for Genomic Health Inc. with consensus target price of $73.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Genomic Health Inc. and Celcuity Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94% and 22.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of Genomic Health Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1% of Celcuity Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genomic Health Inc. 11.88% 23.97% 14.3% -2.34% 39.36% 13.29% Celcuity Inc. 3.93% 0.04% 6.16% 2.75% -5.68% -5.13%

For the past year Genomic Health Inc. had bullish trend while Celcuity Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Genomic Health Inc. beats on 11 of the 12 factors Celcuity Inc.

Genomic Health, Inc., a healthcare company, provides actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions in the United States and internationally. It develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, allowing physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions. The company offers the Oncotype DX invasive breast cancer test that is used for early stage invasive breast cancer patients to predict the likelihood of breast cancer recurrence and chemotherapy benefit. It also provides the Oncotype DX colon cancer test, which is used to predict the likelihood of colon cancer recurrence in patients with stage II disease, as well as for use in patients with stage III disease treated with oxaliplatin-containing adjuvant therapy. In addition, the company provides the Oncotype DX tests for patients with ductal carcinoma in situ, a pre-invasive form of breast cancer; the Oncotype DX prostate cancer test, which provides a genomic prostate score to predict disease aggressiveness in men with low risk disease, as well as used to enhance treatment decisions for prostate cancer patients in conjunction with the Gleason score or tumor grading; and Oncotype SEQ Liquid Select test, a non-invasive liquid biopsy test, which uses next-generation sequencing to identify and select actionable genomic alterations to quantify the presence and burden of cancer, as well as helps to predict the sensitivity or resistance to specific drugs for patients with certain late-stage cancers, such as lung, breast, colon, melanoma, ovarian, or gastrointestinal cancers. Its development stage pipeline products include Oncotype TRACK products for non-invasive tumor monitoring. The company offers its products through a network of distributors. Genomic Health, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Epic Sciences, Inc. and BiocartisGroup NV. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Redwood City, California.

Celcuity Inc., a cellular analysis company, discovers cancer sub-types and commercializes diagnostic tests to enhance the response rates of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies in the United States. It develops CELx tests to diagnose breast, lung, colon, ovarian, kidney, bladder, and hematological cancers. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.