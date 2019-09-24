Genomic Health Inc. (GHDX) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

Genomic Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) is a company in the Medical Laboratories & Research industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94% of Genomic Health Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.35% of all Medical Laboratories & Research’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Genomic Health Inc. has 0.7% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 7.30% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Genomic Health Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genomic Health Inc. 0.00% 16.50% 13.10% Industry Average 37.84% 43.00% 7.62%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Genomic Health Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Genomic Health Inc. N/A 65 64.75 Industry Average 83.40M 220.41M 72.84

Genomic Health Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Genomic Health Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Genomic Health Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genomic Health Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 2.05 2.79

$73 is the consensus target price of Genomic Health Inc., with a potential upside of 3.77%. As a group, Medical Laboratories & Research companies have a potential upside of 86.08%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, Genomic Health Inc. make equities research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Genomic Health Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genomic Health Inc. 11.88% 23.97% 14.3% -2.34% 39.36% 13.29% Industry Average 7.27% 14.02% 18.58% 38.35% 54.06% 47.86%

Liquidity

Genomic Health Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.7 and a Quick Ratio of 5.7. Competitively, Genomic Health Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 4.48 and has 4.24 Quick Ratio. Genomic Health Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Genomic Health Inc.’s peers.

Volatility & Risk

Genomic Health Inc. has a beta of 1.06 and its 6.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Genomic Health Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.31 which is 30.81% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Genomic Health Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Genomic Health Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Genomic Health, Inc., a healthcare company, provides actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions in the United States and internationally. It develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, allowing physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions. The company offers the Oncotype DX invasive breast cancer test that is used for early stage invasive breast cancer patients to predict the likelihood of breast cancer recurrence and chemotherapy benefit. It also provides the Oncotype DX colon cancer test, which is used to predict the likelihood of colon cancer recurrence in patients with stage II disease, as well as for use in patients with stage III disease treated with oxaliplatin-containing adjuvant therapy. In addition, the company provides the Oncotype DX tests for patients with ductal carcinoma in situ, a pre-invasive form of breast cancer; the Oncotype DX prostate cancer test, which provides a genomic prostate score to predict disease aggressiveness in men with low risk disease, as well as used to enhance treatment decisions for prostate cancer patients in conjunction with the Gleason score or tumor grading; and Oncotype SEQ Liquid Select test, a non-invasive liquid biopsy test, which uses next-generation sequencing to identify and select actionable genomic alterations to quantify the presence and burden of cancer, as well as helps to predict the sensitivity or resistance to specific drugs for patients with certain late-stage cancers, such as lung, breast, colon, melanoma, ovarian, or gastrointestinal cancers. Its development stage pipeline products include Oncotype TRACK products for non-invasive tumor monitoring. The company offers its products through a network of distributors. Genomic Health, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Epic Sciences, Inc. and BiocartisGroup NV. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Redwood City, California.