Genomic Health Inc. (GHDX) and Enzo Biochem Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) Comparison side by side

Genomic Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) and Enzo Biochem Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) are two firms in the Medical Laboratories & Research that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genomic Health Inc. 65 6.24 N/A 1.13 64.75 Enzo Biochem Inc. 3 2.01 N/A 0.06 61.09

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Genomic Health Inc. and Enzo Biochem Inc. Enzo Biochem Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Genomic Health Inc. Company that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Genomic Health Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genomic Health Inc. 0.00% 16.5% 13.1% Enzo Biochem Inc. 0.00% 2.7% 2.1%

Risk & Volatility

Genomic Health Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 6.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.06 beta. Competitively, Enzo Biochem Inc.’s beta is 1.32 which is 32.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Genomic Health Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.7 and 5.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Enzo Biochem Inc. are 5.6 and 5.1 respectively. Genomic Health Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Enzo Biochem Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Genomic Health Inc. and Enzo Biochem Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genomic Health Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Enzo Biochem Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Genomic Health Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 1.78% and an $73 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Genomic Health Inc. and Enzo Biochem Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94% and 75.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of Genomic Health Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 7.45% are Enzo Biochem Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genomic Health Inc. 11.88% 23.97% 14.3% -2.34% 39.36% 13.29% Enzo Biochem Inc. -0.76% 9.83% 9.22% 5.11% -9.49% 40.65%

For the past year Genomic Health Inc. was less bullish than Enzo Biochem Inc.

Summary

Genomic Health Inc. beats on 11 of the 11 factors Enzo Biochem Inc.

Genomic Health, Inc., a healthcare company, provides actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions in the United States and internationally. It develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, allowing physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions. The company offers the Oncotype DX invasive breast cancer test that is used for early stage invasive breast cancer patients to predict the likelihood of breast cancer recurrence and chemotherapy benefit. It also provides the Oncotype DX colon cancer test, which is used to predict the likelihood of colon cancer recurrence in patients with stage II disease, as well as for use in patients with stage III disease treated with oxaliplatin-containing adjuvant therapy. In addition, the company provides the Oncotype DX tests for patients with ductal carcinoma in situ, a pre-invasive form of breast cancer; the Oncotype DX prostate cancer test, which provides a genomic prostate score to predict disease aggressiveness in men with low risk disease, as well as used to enhance treatment decisions for prostate cancer patients in conjunction with the Gleason score or tumor grading; and Oncotype SEQ Liquid Select test, a non-invasive liquid biopsy test, which uses next-generation sequencing to identify and select actionable genomic alterations to quantify the presence and burden of cancer, as well as helps to predict the sensitivity or resistance to specific drugs for patients with certain late-stage cancers, such as lung, breast, colon, melanoma, ovarian, or gastrointestinal cancers. Its development stage pipeline products include Oncotype TRACK products for non-invasive tumor monitoring. The company offers its products through a network of distributors. Genomic Health, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Epic Sciences, Inc. and BiocartisGroup NV. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Redwood City, California.

Enzo Biochem, Inc., an integrated diagnostic bioscience company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. The company operates in three segments: Clinical Labs, Life Sciences, and Therapeutics. The Clinical Labs segment provides routine and esoteric clinical laboratory tests or procedures used in general patient care by physicians to establish or support a diagnosis, monitor treatment or medication levels, and search for an otherwise undiagnosed condition. This segment operates a full-service clinical laboratory in Farmingdale, New York; a network of approximately 29 patient service centers in New York and New Jersey; and a free standing Â‘STATÂ’ or rapid response laboratory in New York City, as well as a full-service phlebotomy department. The Life Sciences segment manufactures, develops, and markets products and tools to life sciences, drug development, and clinical research customers. It offers proteins, antibodies, peptides, small molecules, labeling probes, dyes, and kits, which provide tools for target identification/validation, content analysis, gene expression analysis, nucleic acid detection, protein biochemistry and detection, and cellular analysis to life science researchers. This segment provides its products to scientific experts in the fields of cancer, cardiovascular disease, neurological disorders, diabetes and obesity, endocrine disorders, infectious and autoimmune disease, hepatotoxicity, and renal injury. The Therapeutics segment is involved in the research and development of therapeutic drug candidates in the areas of gastrointestinal, infectious, ophthalmic, and metabolic diseases. The company markets its products and services through its direct sales force and a network of distributors in the United States and internationally. Enzo Biochem, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in New York, New York.