Genomic Health Inc. (GHDX) and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Genomic Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Medical Laboratories & Research companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genomic Health Inc. 66 5.20 N/A 1.13 50.09 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. 284 4.10 N/A 12.10 24.34

Table 1 demonstrates Genomic Health Inc. and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Genomic Health Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Genomic Health Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Genomic Health Inc. and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genomic Health Inc. 0.00% 7.9% 6.5% Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Genomic Health Inc. and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genomic Health Inc. 1 1 3 2.60 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 27.63% for Genomic Health Inc. with consensus price target of $73.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Genomic Health Inc. and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 88.3% and 0%. About 0.7% of Genomic Health Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genomic Health Inc. -2.47% -13.8% -31.17% -30.88% 48.28% -12.36% Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. -1.8% 17.29% 12.55% 83.68% 145.99% 28.04%

For the past year Genomic Health Inc. has -12.36% weaker performance while Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. has 28.04% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Genomic Health Inc. beats Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Genomic Health, Inc., a healthcare company, provides actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions in the United States and internationally. It develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, allowing physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions. The company offers the Oncotype DX invasive breast cancer test that is used for early stage invasive breast cancer patients to predict the likelihood of breast cancer recurrence and chemotherapy benefit. It also provides the Oncotype DX colon cancer test, which is used to predict the likelihood of colon cancer recurrence in patients with stage II disease, as well as for use in patients with stage III disease treated with oxaliplatin-containing adjuvant therapy. In addition, the company provides the Oncotype DX tests for patients with ductal carcinoma in situ, a pre-invasive form of breast cancer; the Oncotype DX prostate cancer test, which provides a genomic prostate score to predict disease aggressiveness in men with low risk disease, as well as used to enhance treatment decisions for prostate cancer patients in conjunction with the Gleason score or tumor grading; and Oncotype SEQ Liquid Select test, a non-invasive liquid biopsy test, which uses next-generation sequencing to identify and select actionable genomic alterations to quantify the presence and burden of cancer, as well as helps to predict the sensitivity or resistance to specific drugs for patients with certain late-stage cancers, such as lung, breast, colon, melanoma, ovarian, or gastrointestinal cancers. Its development stage pipeline products include Oncotype TRACK products for non-invasive tumor monitoring. The company offers its products through a network of distributors. Genomic Health, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Epic Sciences, Inc. and BiocartisGroup NV. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Redwood City, California.