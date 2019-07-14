Genomic Health, Inc. (GHDX) Analysts See $0.35 EPS; Tiedemann Wealth Management Lifted Diageo P L C (DEO) Stake By $996,930

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc increased Diageo P L C (DEO) stake by 232.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc acquired 6,042 shares as Diageo P L C (DEO)’s stock rose 9.07%. The Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc holds 8,642 shares with $1.43M value, up from 2,600 last quarter. Diageo P L C now has $100.55B valuation. The stock decreased 1.32% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $170.26. About 279,053 shares traded or 3.14% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 17.69% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints Ed Pilkington Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer, Diageo North America; 19/03/2018 – Diageo North America’s Perry Jones Named As One Of Savoy Magazine’s “2018 Most Influential Blacks In Corporate America”; 24/05/2018 – DIAGEO HAS KICKED OFF AN AUCTION OF US-FOCUSED SPIRITS BRANDS INCLUDING GOLDSCHLAGER – SKY NEWS; 19/04/2018 – DIAGEO PLC SAYS DIAGEO INVESTMENT CORPORATION OR DIAGEO CAPITAL PLC MAY USE THIS PROSPECTUS TO OFFER FROM TIME TO TIME GUARANTEED DEBT SECURITIES; 13/04/2018 – Crown Royal Enlists Racing lcons Marco Andretti And Alexander Rossi To Honor Military Heroes Headed Into The Indianapolis 500; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO SAYS MACRO IS IMPROVING IN LATAM, GDP ACCELERATING; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS URSULA BURNS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ON AN INTERIM BASIS OF VEON LTD (NOT OF DIAGEO); 25/05/2018 – FOCUS-Aperitif, anyone? Spirits firms chase cocktail for growth; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints New Executives in North America; 28/03/2018 – DIAGEO AFRICA PRESIDENT JOHN O’KEEFFE SPEAKS ON ANALYST CALL

Analysts expect Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) to report $0.35 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 34.62% from last quarter’s $0.26 EPS. GHDX’s profit would be $12.97M giving it 40.20 P/E if the $0.35 EPS is correct. After having $0.34 EPS previously, Genomic Health, Inc.’s analysts see 2.94% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $56.28. About 227,995 shares traded. Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) has risen 48.28% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GHDX News: 14/03/2018 – Genomic Vision Extends Its Collaboration with Quest Diagnostics in Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA); 02/05/2018 – Genomic Health 1Q Rev $92.6M; 10/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From Genomic Valley Biotech Ltd; 21/03/2018 – Genomic Vision: 2017 Annual Results; 13/04/2018 – Genomic Features of Response to Combination #Immunotherapy in Patients with Advanced NSCLC; 05/03/2018 Genomic Health Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Merchavia Reports Positive Results in a Breakthrough Trial for Early Prostate Cancer Diagnosis; 08/03/2018 – GENOMIC HEALTH SEES FY EPS 32C TO 50C, EST. 34C; 08/03/2018 – RPT-GENOMIC HEALTH – TO NO LONGER PROVIDE ONCOTYPE SEQ LIQUID SELECT TEST/FURTHER INVEST IN NON-PROPRIETARY NEXT-GENERATION SEQUENCING (NGS)-BASED PANELS; 30/03/2018 – Epic Sciences and Genomic Health Announce Favorable Draft Local Coverage Determination (LCD) on Medicare Coverage for Use of the Oncotype DX® AR-V7 Nucleus Detect™ Test in Patients with Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer

Genomic Health, Inc., a healthcare company, provides actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.09 billion. It develops and commercializes genomic clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, allowing physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions. It has a 50.79 P/E ratio. The firm offers the Oncotype DX invasive breast cancer test that is used for early stage invasive breast cancer patients to predict the likelihood of breast cancer recurrence and chemotherapy benefit.

Among 5 analysts covering Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Genomic Health had 12 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray upgraded Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) rating on Thursday, June 20. Piper Jaffray has “Buy” rating and $72 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 20 by Canaccord Genuity. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of GHDX in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Sell” rating. The stock of Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Needham. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Needham. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $80 target in Thursday, February 21 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Piper Jaffray.

More notable recent Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX): Will The Growth Last? – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “First Week of GHDX August 16th Options Trading – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of the Next Market Crash – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq Today: iQiyi Surges on Award; Intel, Cisco Struggle – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Needham & Company Reiterates Strong Buy Rating on Genomic Health Inc. (GHDX) Ahead of German Coverage Decision – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.55 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold Genomic Health, Inc. shares while 55 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 33.94 million shares or 5.45% more from 32.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Incorporated stated it has 0% in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). Amalgamated Bancshares accumulated 0.01% or 3,284 shares. First Hawaiian Savings Bank has invested 0.01% in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). 6,800 were reported by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Caxton Lp stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). Franklin holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) for 405,954 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 12,900 shares in its portfolio. Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Co has 0.01% invested in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). Trexquant Lp reported 23,958 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 8,558 shares in its portfolio. Tekla Management Ltd Llc accumulated 26,531 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 182,273 shares. State Street stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). Bankshares Of New York Mellon holds 0% in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) or 101,895 shares.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 19 selling transactions for $89.50 million activity. Another trade for 117,387 shares valued at $9.04 million was made by BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP on Friday, March 1. 2,963 shares were sold by Radford Jason W., worth $211,683. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $3.81 million was made by Shak Steven on Friday, February 1. Vaughn James J sold $232,272 worth of stock or 3,000 shares. 15,000 shares valued at $1.21 million were sold by Cole G Bradley on Tuesday, February 12.