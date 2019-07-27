Genomic Health (GHDX) Stock Declined While Baker Bros Advisors LP Has Trimmed Its Holding; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Mirador Capital Partners LP Increased Its Position

Baker Bros Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Genomic Health Inc. (GHDX) by 13.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Bros Advisors Lp sold 1.55 million shares as the company’s stock declined 31.17% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 10.20 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $714.44 million, down from 11.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Bros Advisors Lp who had been investing in Genomic Health Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.55B market cap company. The stock increased 5.55% or $3.61 during the last trading session, reaching $68.66. About 1.95M shares traded or 225.27% up from the average. Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) has risen 48.28% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GHDX News: 08/03/2018 – CORRECT: GENOMIC HEALTH SEES FY EPS 39C TO 56C, EST. 34C; 13/04/2018 – FDA: Use of Public Human Genetic Variant Databases To Support Clinical Validity for Genetic and Genomic-Based In Vitro; 08/03/2018 – GENOMIC HEALTH – TO NO LONGER PROVIDE ONCOTYPE SEQ LIQUID SELECT TEST/FURTHER INVEST IN NON-PROPRIETARY NEXT-GENERATION SEQUENCING (NGS)-BASED PANELS; 17/05/2018 – Veracyte Launches Early Access Program for Envisia Genomic Classifier to Improve Diagnosis of IPF; 04/05/2018 – Genomic Health Presenting at Conference Jun 3; 16/05/2018 – Genomic Biomarkers Market by lndication and End User: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2016 – 2022 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – COS PLAN TO DEVELOP A DIAGNOSTIC VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT ONCOLOGY 500 ASSAY TO MEASURE POTENTIALLY PREDICTIVE GENOMIC BIOMARKERS; 08/03/2018 – RPT-GENOMIC HEALTH INC – IN CONNECTION TO THE SHIFT IN FOCUS, CO WILL REDUCE POSITIONS BY ABOUT 10 PCT; 03/04/2018 – H3 Biomedicine Publishes Comprehensive Genomic Landscape Analysis in Cell Reports Revealing Breadth, Frequency and Potential; 10/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From Genomic Valley Biotech Ltd

Mirador Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 269.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp bought 14,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,808 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, up from 5,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $144.65. About 7.52 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/03/2018 – Forbes: Exclusive: Disney To Give Magic Touch To French Entertainment Complex; 19/03/2018 – Forbes: Disney’s ‘Lady And The Tramp’ Remake To Be A Disney Streaming; 06/03/2018 – Magical and Not-so-Magical Moments in Disney’s Adults-Mostly, Artificial Paradise; 23/05/2018 – Comcast’s efforts to outbid Disney for 21st Century Fox assets may run into tax hurdles, according to sources; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY COMBINES PARKS-RESORTS, CONSUMER PRODUCTS OPS; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture, and company SVP Eddy Cue said at SXSW that a Netflix or Disney tie-up was unlikely; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Iran deal fallout; Liberty Global and Monster Beverage loses its fizz; 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘WRINKLE IN TIME’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $39.6M; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MERGING CONSUMER PRODUCTS AND PARKS OPERATIONS UNDER ONE SEGMENT; 25/04/2018 – Disney – Pixar Toy Story Land, Shanghai Disney Resort’s First Major Expansion Since Opening, Debuts at Shanghai Disneyland

Analysts await Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.35 EPS, up 34.62% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.26 per share. GHDX’s profit will be $12.97 million for 49.04 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by Genomic Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.94% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.55 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold GHDX shares while 55 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 33.94 million shares or 5.45% more from 32.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voloridge Investment Mngmt Lc invested 0.04% in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). Advisory stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). Century Companies holds 139,622 shares. Ameriprise Fin holds 0% in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) or 147,679 shares. Amalgamated Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) for 3,284 shares. The Massachusetts-based Bogle Invest Mgmt LP De has invested 0.99% in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). Moreover, Matarin Cap Limited has 0.45% invested in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). Ameritas Inv Prtnrs holds 1,734 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. D E Shaw & accumulated 0.02% or 169,828 shares. Northcoast Asset Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 5,405 shares. Eam Llc has invested 0.25% in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). Hbk Invs Limited Partnership reported 34,939 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Jefferies Grp Lc invested in 6,350 shares or 0% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase And has 122,831 shares. Lee Danner And Bass Inc holds 0.02% in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) or 3,000 shares.

Baker Bros Advisors Lp, which manages about $8.20B and $15.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tricida Inc. by 203,238 shares to 1.80 million shares, valued at $69.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 789,711 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.71M shares, and has risen its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 15 selling transactions for $67.32 million activity. $232,272 worth of Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) shares were sold by Vaughn James J. The insider Shak Steven sold 50,000 shares worth $3.71M. Cole G Bradley sold $1.21M worth of stock or 15,000 shares.

Mirador Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $184.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tivo Corp by 45,688 shares to 135,987 shares, valued at $1.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 59,821 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,470 shares, and cut its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Orrstown Fin Services holds 8,062 shares or 1.25% of its portfolio. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc Tn has 3.94% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). South State has invested 1.14% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Peavine Cap has invested 0.12% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Vigilant Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 2,419 shares. Tiedemann Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 47,175 shares. Cutter Brokerage holds 0.26% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 8,307 shares. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Ltd Liability owns 0.03% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 6,895 shares. Walter Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv owns 35,677 shares for 1.74% of their portfolio. Geode Cap Ltd Co has invested 0.65% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The Kentucky-based River Road Asset Mngmt Llc has invested 0.02% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). White Pine Capital Lc holds 7,466 shares. Loomis Sayles And Communications LP holds 71 shares. 54,758 were accumulated by Karpas Strategies Limited Liability. 2,130 are owned by Amer Svcs Incorporated.