Genomic Health (GHDX) Stake Maintained by Capital Impact Advisors Llc; Enzo Biochem (ENZ) Shareholder Marathon Capital Management Lowered Holding by $344,298 as Market Value Rose

Capital Impact Advisors Llc increased its stake in Genomic Health Inc (GHDX) by 45.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Impact Advisors Llc bought 11,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.30% . The institutional investor held 35,942 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03M, up from 24,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Impact Advisors Llc who had been investing in Genomic Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $69.02. About 150,945 shares traded. Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) has risen 39.36% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.36% the S&P500. Some Historical GHDX News: 08/03/2018 – Genomic Health Sees FY18 EPS 16c-EPS 22c; 08/03/2018 – GENOMIC HEALTH INC GHDX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.34, REV VIEW $383.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Clover Health Launches New In-Home Primary Care Program Supported by Genomic Testing Capabilities; 20/05/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Genomic Valley Biotech Ltd. – Board Meeting-Closure Of Trading Window; 10/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Genomic Valley Biotech Ltd. – Shareholding For The Period Ended March 31, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Genomic Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – Shivom Partnership With Genetic Technologies Will Enable Better Cancer Prediction and Prevention Through Mass Genomic Data Anal; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Acquires Edico Genome To Accelerate Genomic Data Analysis; 13/03/2018 – The Morning Download: CIO of Harvard-MIT Broad Institute Scales Genomic Research in Cloud; 08/03/2018 – GENOMIC HEALTH INC – SEES 2018 REVENUE FROM $ 366 MLN TO $382 MLN

Marathon Capital Management decreased its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (ENZ) by 31.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Capital Management sold 114,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.22% . The institutional investor held 247,130 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $832,000, down from 361,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Capital Management who had been investing in Enzo Biochem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $167.40 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.52. About 46,809 shares traded. Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) has declined 9.49% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ENZ News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Enzo Biochem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENZ); 12/03/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 4.0C; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: HOLX SOUGHT TO CHALLENGE ENZO PATENT IN DELAWARE CASE; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent lnvolved in Delaware Infringement Case; 12/03/2018 Enzo Biochem 2Q Loss/Shr 2c; 12/03/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.02; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD DENIES HOLOGIC PETITION; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: HOLOGIC CHALLENGING ENZO PATENT IN INFRINGEMENT CASE; 25/04/2018 – Books: `In Italy, There Was the Pope and Then There Was Enzo Ferrari’; 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM INC – PATENT TRIAL AND APPEAL BOARD HAS DENIED A PETITION FILED BY HOLOGIC FOR INTER PARTES REVIEW

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.96, from 1.95 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold GHDX shares while 56 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 32.96 million shares or 2.89% less from 33.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Scout Invs accumulated 0.12% or 109,268 shares. Pdt Ptnrs Limited Com invested in 0.2% or 59,500 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 428,533 shares. 3,699 were reported by Aperio Grp Limited Liability Com. Ami Asset Mgmt Corp has invested 0.42% in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). Clarivest Asset Lc owns 42,645 shares. Glenmede Tru Na owns 1,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Granahan Inv Management Inc Ma holds 0.32% in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) or 110,689 shares. Advisors Asset Management Incorporated owns 21,582 shares. Mackenzie Financial has invested 0.01% in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). Stifel Financial Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). Morgan Stanley reported 0% in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 23,881 shares stake. Principal Financial Grp Inc owns 22,173 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sun Life Inc holds 1,191 shares.

Since April 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.64 million activity.

Capital Impact Advisors Llc, which manages about $127.23M and $272.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 7,227 shares to 31,018 shares, valued at $4.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 56,475 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,400 shares, and cut its stake in Epam Sys Inc (NYSE:EPAM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.43, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 3 investors sold ENZ shares while 22 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 28.43 million shares or 4.55% more from 27.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc holds 217,666 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) for 482,181 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 0% or 20,282 shares. Virtu Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Renaissance Tech Lc accumulated 3.25 million shares. The New York-based Focused Wealth Management has invested 0% in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Prudential reported 10,541 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 59,567 shares. American Intl Group Inc Incorporated owns 28,059 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Citadel Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Kbc Grp Inc Nv has invested 0% in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity Inc invested in 0% or 10,084 shares. City Holdings Com invested in 120 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since July 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $1.53 million activity.