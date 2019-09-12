Genomic Health (GHDX) Stake Has Lifted by State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company; Westover Capital Advisors Continues to Hold Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS)

Westover Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 24.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc bought 7,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 40,320 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.63 million, up from 32,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $136.19. About 7.43M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 04/04/2018 – Walt Disney CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 30/05/2018 – JUST IN: President Trump responds to Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger and former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett after Roseanne Barr’s racist tweet leads to the cancellation of the ‘Roseanne’ show; 15/03/2018 – Casio, Little Kids Rock And Disney/Own Star Roshon Fegan Deliver Musical Surprise To Hundreds Of Middle School Students; 30/05/2018 – Trump sees media bias in handling of ‘Roseanne’ cancellation; 25/04/2018 – Breitbart News: Report: Disney CEO Bob Iger Aware of John Lasseter’s Alleged Sexual Misconduct Since 2010; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Bus of high schoolers returning from Disney World crashes; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the remaining parts of Fox, if the proposed Disney-21st Century Fox merger occurs. Rupert Murdoch will serve as co-chairman in this scenario; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON NOV. 6, 21CF RECEIVED UNSOLICITED INDICATION OF INTEREST FROM THIRD-PARTY INDUSTRY PARTICIPANT (PARTY B) WITH RESPECT TO CERTAIN ASSETS; 14/03/2018 – Disney Reorganization Anticipates 21st Century Fox Assets; 21/05/2018 – Britain unlikely to investigate Comcast bid for Sky, says minister

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company increased its stake in Genomic Health Inc (GHDX) by 7.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company bought 27,787 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.30% . The institutional investor held 378,528 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.02 million, up from 350,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Genomic Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $72.98. About 316,158 shares traded. Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) has risen 39.36% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.36% the S&P500. Some Historical GHDX News: 15/03/2018 – Landmark TAlLORx Results Aid in Assessing the Effect of Chemotherapy in Women with Early-stage Breast Cancer and Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score® Results of 11 to 25; 02/05/2018 – GENOMIC HEALTH 1Q REV. $92.6M, EST. $89.1M; 06/03/2018 – Shivom Partnership With Genetic Technologies Will Enable Better Cancer Prediction and Prevention Through Mass Genomic Data; 10/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Genomic Valley Biotech Ltd. – Shareholding For The Period Ended March 31, 2018; 21/05/2018 – Genomic Health: New Data Reinforce Positive Impact of Oncotype DX Genomic Prostate Score Test in Guiding Treatment; 09/05/2018 – Clover Health Launches New In-Home Primary Care Program Supported by Genomic Testing Capabilities; 30/03/2018 – Epic Sciences and Genomic Health Announce Favorable Draft Local Coverage Determination (LCD) on Medicare Coverage for Use of the Oncotype DX® AR-V7 Nucleus Detect™ Test in Patients with Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer; 08/03/2018 – GENOMIC HEALTH INC – SEES 2018 GAAP EPS OF $ 0.16 TO $ 0.22; 08/03/2018 – GENOMIC HEALTH INC – IN CONNECTION TO THE SHIFT IN FOCUS, CO WILL REDUCE POSITIONS BY ABOUT 10 PCT; 29/05/2018 – Foundation Medicine and Collaborators to Present New Data at ASCO 2018 Supporting Comprehensive Genomic Profiling (CGP) to lnform Personalized Approaches in Cancer Care

Since March 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $38.55 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.96, from 1.95 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 41 investors sold GHDX shares while 56 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 32.96 million shares or 2.89% less from 33.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amalgamated Commercial Bank holds 4,848 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Lc has invested 0.01% in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). Daiwa Securities Gp Inc stated it has 235 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 6,761 are held by Metropolitan Life New York. State Farm Mutual Automobile owns 0.03% invested in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) for 378,528 shares. Captrust Advisors has invested 0% in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc invested in 690,982 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fmr Limited invested in 395,777 shares or 0% of the stock. Loomis Sayles Ltd Partnership invested in 399,482 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP has invested 0% in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). Voloridge Inv Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 18,501 shares. Fiera Capital holds 269,752 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation reported 43,622 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Cls Invests Ltd Liability reported 40 shares.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, which manages about $80.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gatx Corp (NYSE:GMT) by 66,720 shares to 6.33M shares, valued at $502.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hni Corp (NYSE:HNI) by 695,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.67M shares, and cut its stake in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Castleark Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 273,212 shares or 1.46% of all its holdings. Trillium Asset Mngmt Lc invested 0.03% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Acg Wealth accumulated 49,831 shares. Lourd Limited Liability Company holds 10,709 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Estabrook Management, a New York-based fund reported 26,616 shares. Mgmt Va accumulated 19,704 shares. Bkd Wealth Advisors invested 0.48% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Nadler Gru holds 9,711 shares. Reilly Advisors Lc stated it has 0.44% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Tennessee-based Diversified Company has invested 0.02% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Virtu Fin Limited Liability has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma holds 1.79% or 882,606 shares. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno invested 3.83% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Raymond James & Assocs stated it has 1.99M shares. Lyons Wealth Mngmt Ltd owns 4,412 shares for 1.47% of their portfolio.

