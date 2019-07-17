Genomic Health (GHDX) Stake Has Lifted by Franklin Resources Inc; Overlook Holdings LTD Increases Stake in Bidu Us (BIDU)

Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in Genomic Health Inc (GHDX) by 14.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 51,755 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 405,954 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.44 million, up from 354,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Genomic Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $56.05. About 239,159 shares traded. Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) has risen 48.28% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GHDX News: 19/05/2018 – Veracyte: Data From Studies Show ‘Real-World’ Value of Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier in Thyroid Cancer; 08/03/2018 – GENOMIC HEALTH SEES FY EPS 32C TO 50C, EST. 34C; 20/05/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Genomic Valley Biotech Ltd. – Intimation Regarding Holding Of Board Meeting On 30.05.2018; 15/05/2018 – Genomic Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Foundation Medicine Assay Will Include More Than 70 Genes and Genomic Biomarkers for Microsatellite Instability and Blood Tumor Mutational Burden; 23/05/2018 – Major Cancer Center Further Advances Oncology Research by Integrating Genomic Data Into Medidata’s eClinical Platform; 15/03/2018 – Landmark TAILORx Results Aid in Assessing the Effect of Chemotherapy in Women with Early-stage Breast Cancer and Oncotype DX Br; 30/03/2018 – EPIC SCIENCES AND GENOMIC HEALTH ANNOUNCE FAVORABLE DRAFT LOCAL COVERAGE DETERMINATION (LCD) ON MEDICARE COVERAGE FOR USE OF THE ONCOTYPE DX® AR-V7 NUCLEUS DETECT™ TEST IN PATIENTS WITH METASTATIC…; 15/03/2018 – LANDMARK TAILORX RESULTS AID IN ASSESSING THE EFFECT OF CHEMOTHERAPY IN WOMEN WITH EARLY-STAGE BREAST CANCER AND ONCOTYPE DX BREAST RECURRENCE SCORE® RESULTS OF 11 TO 25; 21/03/2018 – Genomic Vision: 2017 Annual Results

Overlook Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Bidu Us (BIDU) by 6.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overlook Holdings Ltd bought 47,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 749,220 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.44 million, up from 701,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Bidu Us for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $114.23. About 2.59 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 29/03/2018 – Baidu: IQIYI Price $18 Per ADS for Total Offering Size of $2.25B; 29/03/2018 – IQiyi, Baidu’s Netflix of China, Set to Raise $2.25 Billion in U.S. Offering; 21/03/2018 – BAIDU GETS LICENSE FOR AUTONOMOUS DRIVING IN BEIJING: DAILY; 26/04/2018 – SHENZHEN EXPRESSWAY 600548.SS 0548.HK SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH BAIDU’S TECHNOLOGY AFFILIATE ON AREAS INCLUDING BIG DATA, Al AND SMART TRANSPORTATION; 18/05/2018 – Baidu’s COO steps down less than 2 years after joining; 09/05/2018 – Brightwire: Baidu to integrate Nuomi Pictures with iQiyi soon; 15/03/2018 – Baidu, Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 16/03/2018 – Caixin: Quick Take: Baidu Invests in Smart-TV Maker; 20/03/2018 – Skyworth and Baidu Established Strategic Partnership; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O – Ql LU WILL NO LONGER SERVE AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF COMPANY STARTING IN JULY 2018

Overlook Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.36 billion and $339.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netease (NASDAQ:NTES) by 29,443 shares to 896,117 shares, valued at $216.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 19 selling transactions for $89.50 million activity. $232,272 worth of Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) was sold by Vaughn James J on Thursday, February 7. Shak Steven sold $3.71M worth of stock or 50,000 shares. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $1.21M was made by Cole G Bradley on Tuesday, February 12. On Tuesday, January 22 Radford Jason W. sold $211,683 worth of Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) or 2,963 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.55 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold GHDX shares while 55 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 33.94 million shares or 5.45% more from 32.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 291,728 are held by Northern Trust Corporation. 7,573 are owned by Bowling Port Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. The New York-based Amalgamated Bancorporation has invested 0.01% in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). Grp Inc has invested 0% in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). Convergence Inv Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.2% or 13,170 shares in its portfolio. Cls Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). Alliancebernstein LP invested in 62,086 shares or 0% of the stock. The Pennsylvania-based Smithfield Tru has invested 0% in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Communication Ltd Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,800 shares. The Massachusetts-based De Burlo Grp Inc has invested 0.82% in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). 77,276 are owned by Tudor Inv Corp Et Al. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company invested in 0% or 790 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). 185,425 are owned by Bogle Investment LP De. Prudential has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX).

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Methanex Corp (NASDAQ:MEOH) by 14,220 shares to 246,813 shares, valued at $14.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Madden Steven Ltd (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 21,872 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.02M shares, and cut its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL).