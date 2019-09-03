Genomic Health (GHDX) Shareholder Convergence Investment Partners Has Upped Stake by $358,820 as Valuation Rose; Godsey & Gibb Associates Decreased Its Position in Vmware (VMW) by $409,500 as Share Value Declined

Convergence Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Genomic Health Inc (GHDX) by 63.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc bought 5,126 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.30% . The institutional investor held 13,170 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $923,000, up from 8,044 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Genomic Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $74.78. About 208,531 shares traded. Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) has risen 39.36% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.36% the S&P500. Some Historical GHDX News: 14/03/2018 – Genomic Vision Extends Its Collaboration with Quest Diagnostics in Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA); 15/05/2018 – Illumina Acquires Edico Genome To Accelerate Genomic Data Analysis; 08/03/2018 – GENOMIC HEALTH 4Q REV. $87.5M, EST. $89.0M; 12/03/2018 – Harvard-MIT’s Broad Institute Powers Genomic Research in the Cloud; 09/05/2018 – Genomic Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 16/05/2018 – Genomic Biomarkers Market by lndication and End User: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2016 – 2022 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/03/2018 – GENOMIC HEALTH INC – IN CONNECTION TO THE SHIFT IN FOCUS, CO WILL REDUCE POSITIONS BY ABOUT 10 PCT; 02/05/2018 – GENOMIC HEALTH 1Q REV. $92.6M, EST. $89.1M; 04/05/2018 – Genomic Health Presenting at Conference Jun 3; 20/05/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Genomic Valley Biotech Ltd. – Board Meeting-Closure Of Trading Window

Godsey & Gibb Associates decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 2.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godsey & Gibb Associates sold 2,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 107,750 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.45 million, down from 110,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $140.74. About 1.24M shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 11/05/2018 – UBER’S LEADING CFO CANDIDATE, VMWARE INC CFO ZANE ROWE, RECENTLY INDICATED HE WILL TURN DOWN JOB – WSJ, CITING; 21/05/2018 – Carl Icahn says his stake in VMware worth ‘hundreds of millions,’ also owns Dell tracker stock DVMT; 12/03/2018 – JERICHO CAPITAL SAYS BELIEVES VMWARE’S POTENTIAL REVERSE MERGER WITH DELL WILL “LEAD TO SIGNIFICANT SHAREHOLDER VALUE DESTRUCTION”; 16/04/2018 – Thales Vormetric Data Security Platform Completes VMware Cloud Certification and is Designated VMware Ready; 18/05/2018 – DELL IS SAID TO TALK WITH DVMT HOLDERS ON VMWARE MERGER: CNBC; 17/04/2018 – ACTIVIST INVESTOR CARL ICAHN HAS ACQUIRED A MEDIUM-SIZED STAKE IN VMWARE THAT IS BELOW THE 5 PCT DISCLOSURE THRESHOLD – CNBC; 04/05/2018 – Infinio Supports Newest VMware vSphere 6.7 Release; 22/05/2018 – VMware Invests in a New Women’s Leadership Innovation Lab at Stanford University; 22/05/2018 – VMware Invests in a New Women’s Leadership Innovation Lab at Stanford University; 21/03/2018 – Cylance, VMware Partnership Provides Security and Analytics Across Digital Workspace Environments in the Enterprise

Convergence Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $492.68M and $458.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 4,761 shares to 22,534 shares, valued at $1.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ps Business Pks Inc Calif (NYSE:PSB) by 2,348 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,153 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.55 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold GHDX shares while 55 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 33.94 million shares or 5.45% more from 32.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Investment Technologies has invested 0.09% in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). Eagle Asset Management holds 0.09% or 231,460 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Jefferies Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). Bogle Investment Mgmt Lp De reported 0.99% of its portfolio in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.01% in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). United Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0.01% in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 0.01% or 355,673 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has invested 0.01% in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). Hillsdale Inv Management reported 41,310 shares. Massachusetts Financial Serv Ma has 0% invested in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Co holds 56,033 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Advisors reported 0% stake. Morgan Stanley reported 59,059 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Company has 0.02% invested in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). Renaissance Technology has invested 0.15% in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX).

Since March 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $43.53 million activity.

Analysts await VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.02 EPS, down 15.70% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.21 per share. VMW’s profit will be $391.15 million for 34.50 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by VMware, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.56% negative EPS growth.

