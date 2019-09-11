Genomic Health (GHDX) Share Value Rose While Baker Bros Advisors LP Cut Stake; Aldebaran Financial Position in Gilead Sciences (GILD) Cut by $434,655

Baker Bros Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Genomic Health Inc. (GHDX) by 13.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Bros Advisors Lp sold 1.55M shares as the company’s stock rose 14.30% . The hedge fund held 10.20 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $714.44 million, down from 11.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Bros Advisors Lp who had been investing in Genomic Health Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $73. About 2,802 shares traded. Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) has risen 39.36% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.36% the S&P500. Some Historical GHDX News: 08/03/2018 – RPT-GENOMIC HEALTH INC – SEES 2018 REVENUE FROM $ 366 MLN TO $382 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Merchavia Reports Positive Results in a Breakthrough Trial for Early Prostate Cancer Diagnosis; 12/03/2018 – Harvard-MIT’s Broad Institute Powers Genomic Research in the Cloud; 06/03/2018 – Gene By Gene Selects BC Platforms to Enhance its World Leading Genomic Data Processing Services; 17/05/2018 – Veracyte Launches Early Access Program for Envisia Genomic Classifier to Improve Diagnosis of IPF; 15/03/2018 – LANDMARK TAILORX RESULTS AID IN ASSESSING THE EFFECT OF CHEMOTHERAPY IN WOMEN WITH EARLY-STAGE BREAST CANCER AND ONCOTYPE DX BREAST RECURRENCE SCORE® RESULTS OF 11 TO 25; 02/05/2018 – Genomic Health 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 26/04/2018 – FOUNDATION MEDICINE- NEW ASSAY WILL INCLUDE OVER 70 GENES, GENOMIC BIOMARKERS FOR MICROSATELLITE INSTABILITY & BLOOD TUMOR MUTATIONAL BURDEN; 13/04/2018 – FDA: Use of Public Human Genetic Variant Databases To Support Clinical Validity for Genetic and Genomic-Based In Vitro; 02/05/2018 – Genomic Health 1Q Rev $92.6M

Aldebaran Financial Inc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 43.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aldebaran Financial Inc sold 6,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 8,668 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $564,000, down from 15,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $67.38. About 431,256 shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Declares Dividend of 57c; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Rev $5.09B; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – NO PATIENTS IN BIKTARVY TREATMENT ARM DEMONSTRATED TREATMENT-EMERGENT RESISTANCE THROUGH 48 WEEKS; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – FILGOTINIB WAS GENERALLY WELL-TOLERATED IN EQUATOR TRIAL, WITH NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS OBSERVED; 25/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV GLPG.AS – AIMS TO REPORT TOPLINE RESULTS WITH TORTUGA (ANKYLOSING SPONDILITIS) FILGOTINIB STUDY; 28/03/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman Tours Mt. Gilead Maryhaven Center and Hosts Opioid Roundtable Discussion with the Morrow County Opiate; 07/05/2018 – Gilead’s Odefsey Falls For 3rd Wk, Triumeq Declines: HIV; 16/04/2018 – GILD: NEW: SCOTUS asks the solicitor general to weigh in on a False Claims Act petition (Gilead Sciences Inc. v. U.S. es rel. Campie, No. 17-936). The materiality issue raised in that case could affect a related retaliation claim brought by the employee; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – EQUATOR ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF ACR20 RESPONSE AT WEEK 16; 11/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Stockholders Vote Against Shareholder Proposal on Independent Chair

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tt invested in 0.33% or 48,227 shares. 11,111 are held by First Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Invest Serv. Amp Cap Investors Limited reported 749,344 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Perkins Coie Tru holds 0.02% or 540 shares in its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.28% or 21,705 shares in its portfolio. Palladium Ptnrs Limited stated it has 3,900 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 4,381 shares. St Germain D J accumulated 6,016 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Inc Ct invested in 38,020 shares. Bluefin Trading Lc holds 4,140 shares. Permanens Capital Limited Partnership holds 0% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 46 shares. Columbia Asset Mngmt holds 0.06% or 3,561 shares in its portfolio. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Llc invested in 749,989 shares. Legacy Capital Prtnrs stated it has 0.24% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). New York-based Park Avenue Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Analysts await Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 1.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.7 per share. GILD’s profit will be $2.09B for 9.79 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. GHDX’s profit will be $15.14M for 48.03 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Genomic Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 insider sales for $38.55 million activity.

Baker Bros Advisors Lp, which manages about $8.20 billion and $15.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Audentes Therapeutics Inc. by 804,720 shares to 1.72M shares, valued at $66.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) by 350,565 shares in the quarter, for a total of 505,240 shares, and has risen its stake in Amarin Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN).