Genomic Health (GHDX) Holder Robeco Institutional Asset Management Has Lifted Its Holding by $3.11 Million; As Darden Restaurants (DRI) Share Price Rose, Alpha Windward Raised Its Position

Robeco Institutional Asset Management increased its stake in Genomic Health Inc (GHDX) by 30.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management bought 44,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.30% . The institutional investor held 191,224 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.39M, up from 146,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in Genomic Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $73.43. About 434,272 shares traded. Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) has risen 39.36% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.36% the S&P500. Some Historical GHDX News: 10/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Genomic Valley Biotech Ltd. – Shareholding For The Period Ended March 31, 2018; 14/03/2018 – Genomic Vision Extends Its Collaboration with Quest Diagnostics in Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA); 22/04/2018 – DJ Genomic Health Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GHDX); 08/03/2018 – Genomic Health 4Q EPS 5c; 13/04/2018 – Genomic Features of Response to Combination #Immunotherapy in Patients with Advanced NSCLC; 02/04/2018 – ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF Closes Below 200D-MA; 15/03/2018 – LANDMARK TAILORX RESULTS AID IN ASSESSING THE EFFECT OF CHEMOTHERAPY IN WOMEN WITH EARLY-STAGE BREAST CANCER AND ONCOTYPE DX BREAST RECURRENCE SCORE® RESULTS OF 11 TO 25; 13/03/2018 – The Morning Download: CIO of Harvard-MIT Broad Institute Scales Genomic Research in Cloud; 15/05/2018 – BC Platforms Partners with Google Cloud to Offer Transformational and Scalable Genomic Solutions Worldwide; 26/04/2018 – Foundation Medicine Assay Will Include More Than 70 Genes and Genomic Biomarkers for Microsatellite Instability and Blood Tumor Mutational Burden

Alpha Windward Llc increased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 3134.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc bought 4,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 4,334 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $526,000, up from 134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $122.43. About 1.51 million shares traded or 11.53% up from the average. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY OLIVE GARDEN SALES $ 1,073.2 MLN VERSUS $1,035.1 MLN; 02/04/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 17c/Basic Common Sh; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: PROFIT WON’T BE AFFECTED BY LACK OF OLIVE GARDEN DEAL; 16/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $105; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.80; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN CEO GENE LEE SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS – QTRLY SHR FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $1.74; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 15c/Diluted Shr; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 12c/Basic Class B Shr

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.55 in 2018Q4.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management, which manages about $27.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 183,990 shares to 217,327 shares, valued at $26.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 431,344 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,539 shares, and cut its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN).

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77 million and $149.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 14,040 shares to 516 shares, valued at $19,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 18,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 891 shares, and cut its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC).