Genomic Health (GHDX) Holder Next Century Growth Investors Has Lowered Stake; Odey Asset Management Group LTD Has Trimmed Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Stake as Share Value Rose

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 24.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd sold 134,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 417,830 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.58M, down from 552,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $62.46. About 4.15 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q EPS 65c-EPS 75c; 24/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines to fly nonstop from the US to India for first time in a decade; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Total Rev Per Available Seat Mile 16.77 Cents; 30/05/2018 – DELTA: AIRLINES WON’T TRIM CAPACITY IN SUMMER TRAVEL SEASON; 12/04/2018 – Trade battle resolved, Delta expects to fly CSeries jets by early 2019; 04/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES SAYS WAS NOTIFIED BY 24 7.Al, WHICH PROVIDES ONLINE CHAT SERVICES FOR DELTA, THAT 24 7.Al HAD BEEN INVOLVED IN A CYBER INCIDENT; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Sees FY19 Revenue Growth 4% to 6%; 13/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC DAL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $65, SAYS CO REMAINS ” MOST ATTRACTIVE LEGACY CARRIER”; 04/04/2018 – DELTA: SOME [24]7.AI CUSTOMER INFO MAY HAVE BEEN ACCESSED; 15/05/2018 – DELTA, AIR FRANCE-KLM & VIRGIN STRENGTHEN PARTNERSHIP

Next Century Growth Investors Llc decreased its stake in Genomic Health (GHDX) by 8.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc sold 5,162 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 54,398 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.81 million, down from 59,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Genomic Health for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.71B market cap company. The stock increased 6.42% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $73.07. About 4.97M shares traded or 638.61% up from the average. Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) has risen 48.28% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GHDX News: 08/03/2018 – GENOMIC HEALTH INC – SEES 2018 GAAP EPS OF $ 0.16 TO $ 0.22; 22/04/2018 – DJ Genomic Health Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GHDX); 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – COS PLAN TO DEVELOP A DIAGNOSTIC VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT ONCOLOGY 500 ASSAY TO MEASURE POTENTIALLY PREDICTIVE GENOMIC BIOMARKERS; 15/03/2018 – Landmark TAlLORx Results Aid in Assessing the Effect of Chemotherapy in Women with Early-stage Breast Cancer and Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score® Results of 11 to 25; 16/05/2018 – Genomic Biomarkers Market by lndication and End User: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2016 – 2022 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/03/2018 – GENOMIC HEALTH – IN 2018, PLANS TO DIRECT RESOURCES TO EXPAND ITS ONCOTYPE DX OFFERING; 09/05/2018 – Clover Health Launches New In-Home Primary Care Program Supported by Genomic Testing Capabilities; 21/05/2018 – Genomic Health: GPS Test Improves Risk Assessment for One in Four Patients; 14/03/2018 – GENOMIC VISION SA GVI.PA – GENOMIC VISION EXTENDS ITS COLLABORATION WITH QUEST DIAGNOSTICS IN SPINAL MUSCULAR ATROPHY (SMA); 26/04/2018 – Foundation Medicine Assay Will Include More Than 70 Genes and Genomic Biomarkers for Microsatellite Instability and Blood Tumor Mutational Burden

Since February 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $264.50 million activity. BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC had bought 6,500 shares worth $324,598.

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 24.44% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.8 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.46B for 6.97 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.68% negative EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 14 insider sales for $63.61 million activity. Shares for $232,272 were sold by Vaughn James J. Shak Steven also sold $3.71M worth of Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) shares. The insider Cole G Bradley sold 15,000 shares worth $1.21 million.

Analysts await Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $0.35 EPS, up 34.62% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.26 per share. GHDX’s profit will be $12.98M for 52.19 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by Genomic Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.94% EPS growth.