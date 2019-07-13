Genomic Health (GHDX) Holder Next Century Growth Investors Has Decreased Stake by $361,340; As Cummins (CMI) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Keating Investment Counselors Has Trimmed Its Position

Keating Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 37.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc sold 5,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,865 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40 million, down from 14,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $171.09. About 1.23 million shares traded or 2.14% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 01/05/2018 – Cummins To Address Performance of Aftertreatment Component in Some On-Highway Products Produced Between 2010-2015; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Now Sees 2018 Revenue Up 10%-14%; 14/05/2018 – Cummins Buys Navistar’s 50% Equity of Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co.-Navistar Diesel Engine Co; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – FOCUS-U.S. sanctions risk hurting Russian van maker GAZ; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission receives certification from California Air Resources Board for model year 2018 hybrid-electric propulsion system paired with Cummins engines; 10/05/2018 – Experienced Biotech Executive and Scientific Leader Dr. Stephen Harrison Joins Engine Biosciences as Chief Scientific Officer and Senior Vice President; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cummins Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMI); 17/04/2018 – GE’S JENBACHER UNIT IS SAID TO GET INTEREST FROM CUMMINS, CVC

Next Century Growth Investors Llc decreased its stake in Genomic Health (GHDX) by 8.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc sold 5,162 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 54,398 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.81 million, down from 59,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Genomic Health for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $56.28. About 220,285 shares traded. Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) has risen 48.28% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GHDX News: 21/05/2018 – Genomic Health: New Data Reinforce Positive Impact of Oncotype DX Genomic Prostate Score Test in Guiding Treatment; 05/03/2018 Genomic Health Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/03/2018 – Epic Sciences and Genomic Health Announce Favorable Draft Local Coverage Determination (LCD) on Medicare Coverage for Use of the Oncotype DX® AR-V7 Nucleus Detect™ Test in Patients with Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer; 06/03/2018 – Shivom Partnership With Genetic Technologies Will Enable Better Cancer Prediction and Prevention Through Mass Genomic Data Analysis; 08/03/2018 – Genomic Health Sees FY18 Rev $366M-$382M; 15/03/2018 – Landmark TAILORx Results Aid in Assessing the Effect of Chemotherapy in Women with Early-stage Breast Cancer and Oncotype DX Br; 08/03/2018 – RPT-GENOMIC HEALTH INC GHDX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.34, REV VIEW $383.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – RPT-GENOMIC HEALTH – IN 2018, PLANS TO DIRECT RESOURCES TO EXPAND ITS ONCOTYPE DX OFFERING; 26/04/2018 – Large Independent Study Using the Oncotype DX® Test Accepted for Presentation at 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 15/05/2018 – Genomic Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $4.34 EPS, up 4.83% or $0.20 from last year’s $4.14 per share. CMI’s profit will be $683.51M for 9.86 P/E if the $4.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.20 actual EPS reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $769,399 activity. Embree Tracy A sold $30,900 worth of stock or 206 shares. Another trade for 423 shares valued at $63,499 was sold by HERMAN ALEXIS M.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 19 insider sales for $89.50 million activity. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $3.71 million was made by Shak Steven on Wednesday, January 30. $211,683 worth of stock was sold by Radford Jason W. on Tuesday, January 22. On Thursday, February 7 Vaughn James J sold $232,272 worth of Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) or 3,000 shares. Shares for $1.21 million were sold by Cole G Bradley on Tuesday, February 12.

Analysts await Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.35 EPS, up 34.62% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.26 per share. GHDX’s profit will be $12.97 million for 40.20 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by Genomic Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.94% EPS growth.