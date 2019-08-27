Genomic Health (GHDX) Holder De Burlo Group Decreased Holding; Madison Investment Holdings Lifted Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ)

Madison Investment Holdings Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 1.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc bought 10,481 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 776,154 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.89 million, up from 765,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $57.18. About 12.98 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 05/03/2018 – Verizon announces tender offers for 13 series of notes; 15/05/2018 – Verizon to speak at J.P. Morgan conference May 16; 05/03/2018 Moody’s: Tax Overhaul Will Boost Cash Flows For At&T And Verizon; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q OPER REV. $31.8B, EST. $31.28B; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS RENEWS PACT TO POWER VERIZON CLOUD; 30/04/2018 – Verizon collapses key network elements, improving efficiency and customer functionality; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – ALL 6 SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS AT ANNUAL MEETING WERE DEFEATED; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has chosen Amazon Web Services as its “preferred” public cloud provider; 14/05/2018 – COOLPAD IN TALKS TO SELL PHONES THROUGH VERIZON, SPRINT, AT&T

De Burlo Group Inc decreased its stake in Genomic Health Inc (GHDX) by 21.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. De Burlo Group Inc sold 15,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.30% . The institutional investor held 58,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.07M, down from 73,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. De Burlo Group Inc who had been investing in Genomic Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $73.64. About 192,994 shares traded. Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) has risen 39.36% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.36% the S&P500. Some Historical GHDX News: 04/05/2018 – Genomic Health Presenting at Conference Jun 3; 15/05/2018 – BC Platforms Partners with Google Cloud to Offer Transformational and Scalable Genomic Solutions Worldwide; 26/04/2018 – Large Independent Study Using the Oncotype DX® Test Accepted for Presentation at 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (A; 08/03/2018 – GENOMIC HEALTH – WILL NO LONGER PROVIDE ONCOTYPE SEQ LIQUID SELECT TEST OR FURTHER INVEST IN NON-PROPRIETARY NGS-BASED PANELS; 21/05/2018 – New Data Reinforce Positive Impact of the Oncotype DX® Genomic Prostate Score™ Test in Guiding Treatment Decisions; 29/05/2018 – Foundation Medicine and Collaborators to Present New Data at ASCO 2018 Supporting Comprehensive Genomic Profiling (CGP) to lnform Personalized Approaches in Cancer Care; 08/03/2018 – Genomic Health Sees FY18 EPS 16c-EPS 22c; 20/05/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Genomic Valley Biotech Ltd. – Board Meeting-Closure Of Trading Window; 23/03/2018 – ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF Below 50D-MA; 15/05/2018 – ThyroSeq Announces New Data On Utilization Of ThyroSeq v3 Genomic Classifier At AACE 2018 Meeting

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Public Ltd reported 5.73 million shares stake. Connors Investor Ser holds 1.64% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 203,950 shares. 9,030 were reported by Accredited. Cna Financial Corp has 58,715 shares. The California-based Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Liability has invested 0.27% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 74,383 were accumulated by Koshinski Asset Mgmt Incorporated. Moreover, Choate Investment Advisors has 0.22% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). At State Bank has 25,383 shares. Plante Moran Advsr Limited Com owns 0.16% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 8,676 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Com has invested 1.94% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). First Commonwealth Pa stated it has 0.75% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreno Evelyn V reported 137,738 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld reported 96 shares stake. Snow Cap Management LP has invested 0.07% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Corp has 197,305 shares.

Madison Investment Holdings Inc, which manages about $5.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 45,500 shares to 728,550 shares, valued at $18.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 65,079 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 261,079 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Trust (MDY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.55 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold GHDX shares while 55 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 33.94 million shares or 5.45% more from 32.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 22,539 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Chicago Equity Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). Castleark Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.25% in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) or 95,099 shares. 6,200 are owned by Driehaus Capital Mngmt Limited Com. 3,488 were accumulated by Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability. Cornercap Counsel has 14,295 shares. New York-based Millennium Limited Liability Co has invested 0.06% in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). Scout Investments invested in 0.09% or 65,893 shares. Element Management Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) for 4,037 shares. Verition Fund Lc accumulated 2,994 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ftb, Tennessee-based fund reported 157 shares. Caprock Gru holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) for 3,538 shares. Hbk Invs Lp holds 34,939 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Shell Asset Mgmt Company accumulated 0.01% or 4,284 shares. State Street Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX).

De Burlo Group Inc, which manages about $619.44 million and $495.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 54,500 shares to 133,600 shares, valued at $21.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 29,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Hill Rom Hlds Inc (NYSE:HRC).

