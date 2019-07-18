Genomic Health (GHDX) Holder Baker Bros Advisors LP Decreased Stake as Share Price Declined; Mycio Wealth Partners Decreased Mastercard (MA) Position by $330,880; Stock Value Rose

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 35.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc sold 1,408 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,555 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $602,000, down from 3,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $281.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $275.77. About 682,323 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500.

Baker Bros Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Genomic Health Inc. (GHDX) by 13.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Bros Advisors Lp sold 1.55M shares as the company’s stock declined 31.17% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 10.20 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $714.44 million, down from 11.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Bros Advisors Lp who had been investing in Genomic Health Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $55.71. About 44,367 shares traded. Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) has risen 48.28% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GHDX News: 15/03/2018 – Landmark TAlLORx Results Aid in Assessing the Effect of Chemotherapy in Women with Early-stage Breast Cancer and Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score® Results of 11 to 25; 14/03/2018 – GENOMIC VISION SA GVI.PA – IF SUCCESSFULLY, GENOMIC VISION WILL RECEIVE ROYALTIES FOR ANY TEST SERVICE INDEPENDENTLY DEVELOPED BY QUEST AS A RESULT OF RESEARCH; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Acquires Edico Genome To Accelerate Genomic Data Analysis; 08/03/2018 – RPT-GENOMIC HEALTH INC – SEES 2018 REVENUE FROM $ 366 MLN TO $382 MLN; 06/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Genomic Profiling of the Residual Disease of Advanced-stage Ovarian Cancer After Neoadjuvant Chemotherapy; 21/05/2018 – GHDX:ONCOTYPE DX STUDY SHOWS 25% CHANGED INITIAL DISEASE MGMT; 30/03/2018 – EPIC SCIENCES AND GENOMIC HEALTH ANNOUNCE FAVORABLE DRAFT LOCAL COVERAGE DETERMINATION (LCD) ON MEDICARE COVERAGE FOR USE OF THE ONCOTYPE DX® AR-V7 NUCLEUS DETECT™ TEST IN PATIENTS WITH METASTATI…; 08/03/2018 – RPT-GENOMIC HEALTH INC GHDX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.34, REV VIEW $383.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – GENOMIC HEALTH – IN 2018, PLANS TO DIRECT RESOURCES TO EXPAND ITS ONCOTYPE DX OFFERING; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for AeroVironment, PS Business Parks, Genomic Health, Digi International, Sens

Baker Bros Advisors Lp, which manages about $8.20 billion and $15.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 789,711 shares to 5.71M shares, valued at $75.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Audentes Therapeutics Inc. by 804,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.72M shares, and has risen its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 19 sales for $89.50 million activity. Vaughn James J sold $232,272 worth of stock. Shak Steven had sold 50,000 shares worth $3.81M. 2,963 Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) shares with value of $211,683 were sold by Radford Jason W.. Cole G Bradley also sold $1.21 million worth of Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.55 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold GHDX shares while 55 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 33.94 million shares or 5.45% more from 32.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.35 EPS, up 34.62% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.26 per share. GHDX’s profit will be $12.97M for 39.79 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by Genomic Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.94% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $6.46B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (ACWI) by 13,221 shares to 66,792 shares, valued at $4.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 20,949 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,864 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.04 million activity.

