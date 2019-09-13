Genomic Health (GHDX) Holder Baker Bros Advisors LP Cut Stake by $54.41 Million; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Washington Trust Bank Has Trimmed Its Holding by $323,010

Washington Trust Bank decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 2.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank sold 2,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 105,550 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.80 million, down from 108,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $384.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $120.11. About 7.56M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 29/05/2018 – JPM LOST MARKET SHARE IN DEBT CAPITAL MARKETS SO FAR THIS YR; 05/04/2018 – Former JPMorgan CIO Dana Deasy To Lead IT at Defense Department; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan CFO Lake Says Bank Saw Strong Asset Inflows: TOPLive; 24/05/2018 – JPMORGAN EXPANDS OIL & GAS PRACTICE WITH MORGAN STANLEY HIRES; 14/05/2018 – MOVES-JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group; 13/03/2018 – DowDuPont to Participate in J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference 2018; 17/05/2018 – J.P.Morgan Bring Alternative Investments to More Investors (Video); 14/05/2018 – Maxim Integrated Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $83; 23/04/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of April 20 (Table)

Baker Bros Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Genomic Health Inc. (GHDX) by 9.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Bros Advisors Lp sold 938,021 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.30% . The hedge fund held 9.26M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $538.71 million, down from 10.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Bros Advisors Lp who had been investing in Genomic Health Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $72.48. About 60,403 shares traded. Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) has risen 39.36% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.36% the S&P500. Some Historical GHDX News: 14/03/2018 – GENOMIC VISION SA GVI.PA – GENOMIC VISION EXTENDS ITS COLLABORATION WITH QUEST DIAGNOSTICS IN SPINAL MUSCULAR ATROPHY (SMA); 29/05/2018 – Foundation Medicine and Collaborators to Present New Data at ASCO 2018 Supporting Comprehensive Genomic Profiling (CGP) to; 08/03/2018 – RPT-GENOMIC HEALTH INC – SEES 2018 REVENUE FROM $ 366 MLN TO $382 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Acquires Edico Genome To Accelerate Genomic Data Analysis; 02/05/2018 – GENOMIC HEALTH 1Q REV. $92.6M, EST. $89.1M; 23/04/2018 – Genomic Health Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Merchavia Reports Positive Results in a Breakthrough Trial for Early Prostate Cancer Diagnosis; 13/03/2018 – The Morning Download: CIO of Harvard-MIT Broad Institute Scales Genomic Research in Cloud; 24/04/2018 – Genomic Vision Invited to Present FiberVision® Platform at the NIST-FDA Genome Editing Workshop in Gaithersburg (Maryland); 15/03/2018 – Landmark TAILORx Results Aid in Assessing the Effect of Chemotherapy in Women with Early-stage Breast Cancer and Oncotype DX Br

Analysts await Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. GHDX’s profit will be $14.17 million for 47.68 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Genomic Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.96, from 1.95 in 2019Q1.

Baker Bros Advisors Lp, which manages about $8.20B and $14.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. by 591,189 shares to 995,082 shares, valued at $12.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1.

