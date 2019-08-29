Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL)

Both Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genocea Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00 Vical Incorporated 1 120.42 N/A -0.55 0.00

In table 1 we can see Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Vical Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -212.2% -66.6% Vical Incorporated 0.00% -26% -24.6%

Volatility and Risk

Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s current beta is 2.34 and it happens to be 134.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Vical Incorporated has a 0.27 beta and it is 73.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6 and 6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Vical Incorporated are 36.8 and 36.8 respectively. Vical Incorporated therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Vical Incorporated Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Vical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -35.90% for Genocea Biosciences Inc. with consensus target price of $2.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Vical Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 50.3% and 33.9% respectively. 0.1% are Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Vical Incorporated has 0.97% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genocea Biosciences Inc. -11.58% -17.44% -39.13% -22.22% -33.17% 46.44% Vical Incorporated 4.75% -15.31% -40.14% -27.32% -48.01% -39.64%

For the past year Genocea Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend while Vical Incorporated had bearish trend.

Summary

Vical Incorporated beats Genocea Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. The company also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients. It has collaborations with Astellas to develop and commercialize certain products, including ASP0113 for the control and prevention of CMV infection in immunocompromised patients; and Merial for use of the companyÂ’s core DNA delivery technology in a therapeutic vaccine designed to aid in extending survival time of dogs with oral melanoma. It also has a license agreement with Astellas to develop and commercialize novel antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.