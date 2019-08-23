Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) and Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genocea Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00 Vericel Corporation 18 7.49 N/A -0.09 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -212.2% -66.6% Vericel Corporation 0.00% -3.4% -2.6%

A 2.34 beta indicates that Genocea Biosciences Inc. is 134.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Vericel Corporation has a 2.72 beta which is 172.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

The current Quick Ratio of Genocea Biosciences Inc. is 6 while its Current Ratio is 6. Meanwhile, Vericel Corporation has a Current Ratio of 8.5 while its Quick Ratio is 8.2. Vericel Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Vericel Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 19.75% and an $3.88 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Vericel Corporation is $23.5, which is potential 36.07% upside. Based on the results given earlier, Vericel Corporation is looking more favorable than Genocea Biosciences Inc., analysts view.

Roughly 50.3% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 89% of Vericel Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.5% of Vericel Corporation shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genocea Biosciences Inc. -11.58% -17.44% -39.13% -22.22% -33.17% 46.44% Vericel Corporation 1.59% 2.63% 15.04% 13.27% 91.2% 9.89%

For the past year Genocea Biosciences Inc. has stronger performance than Vericel Corporation

On 7 of the 8 factors Vericel Corporation beats Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.