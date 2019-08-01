Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA)’s Financial Results Comparing With scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) and scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genocea Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.29 0.00 scPharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -353.2% -70.6% scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -30.6%

Liquidity

Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.5. On the competitive side is, scPharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 8.5 Current Ratio and a 8.5 Quick Ratio. scPharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Genocea Biosciences Inc. and scPharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$3.88 is Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 15.48%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Genocea Biosciences Inc. and scPharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 52.1% and 77.4% respectively. Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of scPharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.56% 2.55% 31.64% 6.47% -25.54% 152.44% scPharmaceuticals Inc. -5.12% 41.94% 6.34% -25.11% -75.38% -6.38%

For the past year Genocea Biosciences Inc. has 152.44% stronger performance while scPharmaceuticals Inc. has -6.38% weaker performance.

Summary

Genocea Biosciences Inc. beats scPharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

scPharmaceuticals Inc., biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative pharmaceutical products. The company's under development products are for heart failure and infectious diseases that include Furoscix that is for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting. scPharmaceuticals Inc. formerly known as scPharmaceuticals LLC. and changed its name to scPharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2014. The company was founded 2013 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.