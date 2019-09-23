Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN)

Both Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genocea Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -5.12 0.00

Table 1 highlights Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -212.2% -66.6% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132% -86.6%

Risk & Volatility

Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s current beta is 2.34 and it happens to be 134.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 0.79 which is 21.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Genocea Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6 and a Quick Ratio of 6. Competitively, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 and has 7.6 Quick Ratio. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average price target of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $3, which is potential 35.75% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 50.3% and 12.4% respectively. Insiders owned 0.1% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genocea Biosciences Inc. -11.58% -17.44% -39.13% -22.22% -33.17% 46.44% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.39% -3.67% -17.95% -32.26% -69.2% -54.12%

For the past year Genocea Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend while Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Genocea Biosciences Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.