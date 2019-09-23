Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN)

Both Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.34
|0.00
|Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|-5.12
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-212.2%
|-66.6%
|Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-132%
|-86.6%
Risk & Volatility
Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s current beta is 2.34 and it happens to be 134.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 0.79 which is 21.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
Genocea Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6 and a Quick Ratio of 6. Competitively, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 and has 7.6 Quick Ratio. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Genocea Biosciences Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
Competitively the average price target of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $3, which is potential 35.75% upside.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 50.3% and 12.4% respectively. Insiders owned 0.1% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|-11.58%
|-17.44%
|-39.13%
|-22.22%
|-33.17%
|46.44%
|Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-0.39%
|-3.67%
|-17.95%
|-32.26%
|-69.2%
|-54.12%
For the past year Genocea Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend while Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Genocea Biosciences Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.
Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
