Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)

We are comparing Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genocea Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00 Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1 1.84 N/A -4.06 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -212.2% -66.6% Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -109.1%

Risk and Volatility

Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s 2.34 beta indicates that its volatility is 134.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 1.84 which is 84.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Genocea Biosciences Inc. are 6 and 6. Competitively, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has 0.7 and 0.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

$3.88 is Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 22.01%. Competitively the consensus target price of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is $1.75, which is potential 189.26% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 50.3% and 49.1% respectively. Insiders owned 0.1% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. shares. Competitively, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has 17.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genocea Biosciences Inc. -11.58% -17.44% -39.13% -22.22% -33.17% 46.44% Regulus Therapeutics Inc. -17.76% -55.72% -45.44% -35% -82.07% -34.33%

For the past year Genocea Biosciences Inc. has 46.44% stronger performance while Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has -34.33% weaker performance.

Summary

Genocea Biosciences Inc. beats Regulus Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.