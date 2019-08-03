Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)

We are comparing Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.34
|0.00
|Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
|1
|1.84
|N/A
|-4.06
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-212.2%
|-66.6%
|Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-109.1%
Risk and Volatility
Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s 2.34 beta indicates that its volatility is 134.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 1.84 which is 84.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Genocea Biosciences Inc. are 6 and 6. Competitively, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has 0.7 and 0.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|2
|0
|2.00
$3.88 is Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 22.01%. Competitively the consensus target price of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is $1.75, which is potential 189.26% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Genocea Biosciences Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 50.3% and 49.1% respectively. Insiders owned 0.1% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. shares. Competitively, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has 17.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|-11.58%
|-17.44%
|-39.13%
|-22.22%
|-33.17%
|46.44%
|Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
|-17.76%
|-55.72%
|-45.44%
|-35%
|-82.07%
|-34.33%
For the past year Genocea Biosciences Inc. has 46.44% stronger performance while Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has -34.33% weaker performance.
Summary
Genocea Biosciences Inc. beats Regulus Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.
Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
