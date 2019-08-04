Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA)’s Financial Results Comparing With PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE)

Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genocea Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00 PolarityTE Inc. 10 21.09 N/A -3.96 0.00

Table 1 highlights Genocea Biosciences Inc. and PolarityTE Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Genocea Biosciences Inc. and PolarityTE Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -212.2% -66.6% PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Genocea Biosciences Inc. is 134.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.34. PolarityTE Inc. has a 1.14 beta and it is 14.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

6 and 6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Genocea Biosciences Inc. Its rival PolarityTE Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Genocea Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than PolarityTE Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Genocea Biosciences Inc. and PolarityTE Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 PolarityTE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s average target price is $3.88, while its potential upside is 22.01%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 50.3% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 45.6% of PolarityTE Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 33% of PolarityTE Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genocea Biosciences Inc. -11.58% -17.44% -39.13% -22.22% -33.17% 46.44% PolarityTE Inc. 8.43% -15% -47.58% -72.95% -77.66% -64.71%

For the past year Genocea Biosciences Inc. has 46.44% stronger performance while PolarityTE Inc. has -64.71% weaker performance.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.