Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA)’s Financial Results Comparing With PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE)

Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.34
|0.00
|PolarityTE Inc.
|10
|21.09
|N/A
|-3.96
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Genocea Biosciences Inc. and PolarityTE Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Genocea Biosciences Inc. and PolarityTE Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-212.2%
|-66.6%
|PolarityTE Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Volatility and Risk
Genocea Biosciences Inc. is 134.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.34. PolarityTE Inc. has a 1.14 beta and it is 14.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
6 and 6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Genocea Biosciences Inc. Its rival PolarityTE Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Genocea Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than PolarityTE Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Genocea Biosciences Inc. and PolarityTE Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|PolarityTE Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s average target price is $3.88, while its potential upside is 22.01%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 50.3% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 45.6% of PolarityTE Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 33% of PolarityTE Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|-11.58%
|-17.44%
|-39.13%
|-22.22%
|-33.17%
|46.44%
|PolarityTE Inc.
|8.43%
|-15%
|-47.58%
|-72.95%
|-77.66%
|-64.71%
For the past year Genocea Biosciences Inc. has 46.44% stronger performance while PolarityTE Inc. has -64.71% weaker performance.
Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.
