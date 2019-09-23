Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA)’s Financial Results Comparing With PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP)

As Biotechnology companies, Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) and PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genocea Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00 PLx Pharma Inc. 6 45.91 N/A -3.17 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Genocea Biosciences Inc. and PLx Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Genocea Biosciences Inc. and PLx Pharma Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -212.2% -66.6% PLx Pharma Inc. 0.00% -929.7% -122.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.34 beta indicates that Genocea Biosciences Inc. is 134.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, PLx Pharma Inc.’s 410.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 5.1 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 50.3% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. shares and 22% of PLx Pharma Inc. shares. About 0.1% of Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, PLx Pharma Inc. has 2.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genocea Biosciences Inc. -11.58% -17.44% -39.13% -22.22% -33.17% 46.44% PLx Pharma Inc. -4.23% -14.9% 11.63% 17.72% 56.27% 299.35%

For the past year Genocea Biosciences Inc. has weaker performance than PLx Pharma Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Genocea Biosciences Inc. beats PLx Pharma Inc.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.