Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Both Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genocea Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 7 11.07 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -212.2% -66.6% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3%

Volatility & Risk

Genocea Biosciences Inc. has a 2.34 beta, while its volatility is 134.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has a 1.91 beta which is 91.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Genocea Biosciences Inc. is 6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6. The Current Ratio of rival Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.1. Genocea Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

The consensus target price of Genocea Biosciences Inc. is $3.88, with potential upside of 25.16%. On the other hand, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s potential upside is 45.72% and its consensus target price is $8. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. seems more appealing than Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 50.3% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. shares and 77.7% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. shares. Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Insiders Competitively, held 2.3% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genocea Biosciences Inc. -11.58% -17.44% -39.13% -22.22% -33.17% 46.44% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.89% -11.33% -26.93% -20.59% 52.97% -27.03%

For the past year Genocea Biosciences Inc. has 46.44% stronger performance while Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has -27.03% weaker performance.

Summary

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.