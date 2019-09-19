Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.34
|0.00
|Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
|3
|13.94
|N/A
|-5.48
|0.00
Demonstrates Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-212.2%
|-66.6%
|Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|184.2%
|-186.1%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Genocea Biosciences Inc. is 6 while its Current Ratio is 6. Meanwhile, Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.1. Genocea Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
On the other hand, Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 459.01% and its average price target is $9.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 50.3% and 7% respectively. Insiders owned 0.1% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|-11.58%
|-17.44%
|-39.13%
|-22.22%
|-33.17%
|46.44%
|Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
|-2.92%
|11.48%
|86.4%
|-59.71%
|-67.28%
|-41.75%
For the past year Genocea Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend while Outlook Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Genocea Biosciences Inc. beats Outlook Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.
Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
