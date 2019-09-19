Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genocea Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 3 13.94 N/A -5.48 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -212.2% -66.6% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 184.2% -186.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Genocea Biosciences Inc. is 6 while its Current Ratio is 6. Meanwhile, Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.1. Genocea Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 459.01% and its average price target is $9.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 50.3% and 7% respectively. Insiders owned 0.1% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genocea Biosciences Inc. -11.58% -17.44% -39.13% -22.22% -33.17% 46.44% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -2.92% 11.48% 86.4% -59.71% -67.28% -41.75%

For the past year Genocea Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend while Outlook Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Genocea Biosciences Inc. beats Outlook Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.