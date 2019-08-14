Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)

We will be contrasting the differences between Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genocea Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00 Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 7 39.45 N/A -1.29 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -212.2% -66.6% Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -86.4%

Volatility and Risk

Genocea Biosciences Inc. has a 2.34 beta, while its volatility is 134.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s 87.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.87 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Genocea Biosciences Inc. are 6 and 6. Competitively, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has 12.4 and 12.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$3.88 is Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 25.16%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 50.3% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 11.6% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.1% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, 18.4% are Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genocea Biosciences Inc. -11.58% -17.44% -39.13% -22.22% -33.17% 46.44% Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. -11.67% -21.04% -41.04% -27.92% -95.95% -16.85%

For the past year Genocea Biosciences Inc. has 46.44% stronger performance while Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has -16.85% weaker performance.

Summary

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.