Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)

We will be contrasting the differences between Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.34
|0.00
|Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
|7
|39.45
|N/A
|-1.29
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-212.2%
|-66.6%
|Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-104.2%
|-86.4%
Volatility and Risk
Genocea Biosciences Inc. has a 2.34 beta, while its volatility is 134.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s 87.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.87 beta.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Genocea Biosciences Inc. are 6 and 6. Competitively, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has 12.4 and 12.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Genocea Biosciences Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$3.88 is Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 25.16%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 50.3% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 11.6% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.1% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, 18.4% are Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|-11.58%
|-17.44%
|-39.13%
|-22.22%
|-33.17%
|46.44%
|Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
|-11.67%
|-21.04%
|-41.04%
|-27.92%
|-95.95%
|-16.85%
For the past year Genocea Biosciences Inc. has 46.44% stronger performance while Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has -16.85% weaker performance.
Summary
Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Genocea Biosciences Inc.
Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
