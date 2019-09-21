Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)

Both Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.34
|0.00
|Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.78
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-212.2%
|-66.6%
|Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
|0.00%
|-216.9%
|-98.6%
Volatility and Risk
A 2.34 beta means Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s volatility is 134.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s 105.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.05 beta.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Genocea Biosciences Inc. are 6 and 6 respectively. Its competitor Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.4 and its Quick Ratio is 3.4. Genocea Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 50.3% and 2.5%. 0.1% are Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.8% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|-11.58%
|-17.44%
|-39.13%
|-22.22%
|-33.17%
|46.44%
|Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
|-17.28%
|-20.71%
|-30.21%
|-31.63%
|-71.79%
|-25.97%
For the past year Genocea Biosciences Inc. has 46.44% stronger performance while Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has -25.97% weaker performance.
Summary
On 5 of the 6 factors Genocea Biosciences Inc. beats Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.