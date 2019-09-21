Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)

Both Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genocea Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00 Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -212.2% -66.6% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0.00% -216.9% -98.6%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.34 beta means Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s volatility is 134.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s 105.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.05 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Genocea Biosciences Inc. are 6 and 6 respectively. Its competitor Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.4 and its Quick Ratio is 3.4. Genocea Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 50.3% and 2.5%. 0.1% are Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.8% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genocea Biosciences Inc. -11.58% -17.44% -39.13% -22.22% -33.17% 46.44% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -17.28% -20.71% -30.21% -31.63% -71.79% -25.97%

For the past year Genocea Biosciences Inc. has 46.44% stronger performance while Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has -25.97% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Genocea Biosciences Inc. beats Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.