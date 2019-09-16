Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT)

Since Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genocea Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.43 N/A -15.68 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -212.2% -66.6% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -32.3%

Volatility and Risk

Genocea Biosciences Inc. is 134.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.34 beta. Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has a 4.21 beta and it is 321.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Genocea Biosciences Inc. is 6 while its Current Ratio is 6. Meanwhile, Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Genocea Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 50.3% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 24.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genocea Biosciences Inc. -11.58% -17.44% -39.13% -22.22% -33.17% 46.44% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -43.69% -5.92% -4.34% -84.58% 0.16%

For the past year Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Genocea Biosciences Inc. beats Melinta Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.