Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA)’s Financial Results Comparing With IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

As Biotechnology businesses, Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genocea Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00 IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Genocea Biosciences Inc. and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -212.2% -66.6% IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Genocea Biosciences Inc. is 6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6. The Current Ratio of rival IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is 13.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 13.9. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Genocea Biosciences Inc. and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 25.97% and an $3.88 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Genocea Biosciences Inc. and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 50.3% and 32.5%. 0.1% are Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 19.3% of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genocea Biosciences Inc. -11.58% -17.44% -39.13% -22.22% -33.17% 46.44% IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 4.56% -25.94% 0% 0% 0% -36.46%

For the past year Genocea Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend while IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.