Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC)

This is a contrast between Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genocea Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.48 N/A 0.10 39.39

Table 1 highlights Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -212.2% -66.6% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7%

Volatility and Risk

Genocea Biosciences Inc. has a beta of 2.34 and its 134.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s 151.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.51 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Genocea Biosciences Inc. is 6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6. The Current Ratio of rival Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is 10.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 10.9. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Genocea Biosciences Inc. has an average price target of $3.88, and a 23.96% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 50.3% and 55.1%. About 0.1% of Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% are Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genocea Biosciences Inc. -11.58% -17.44% -39.13% -22.22% -33.17% 46.44% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -3.98% 4.32% -8.31% 30.41% -5.28% 55.02%

For the past year Genocea Biosciences Inc. has weaker performance than Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.