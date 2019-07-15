Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

We are contrasting Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.29
|0.00
|Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|55
|23.30
|N/A
|-5.99
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-353.2%
|-70.6%
|Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-48.2%
|-38.6%
Risk and Volatility
Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 194.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.94 beta. Competitively, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 2.32 which is 132.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
Genocea Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 and a Quick Ratio of 2.5. Competitively, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.9 and has 6.9 Quick Ratio. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Genocea Biosciences Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is delivered Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 2.11% and an $3.88 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $75, which is potential 63.08% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Genocea Biosciences Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 52.1% and 0%. About 0.2% of Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.3% of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|0.56%
|2.55%
|31.64%
|6.47%
|-25.54%
|152.44%
|Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-8.33%
|-20.89%
|-12.36%
|-31.47%
|-45.54%
|2.69%
For the past year Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Genocea Biosciences Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.
Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing Enasidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML. The company is also developing Ivosidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated IDH1 protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1 clinical trial for advanced solid tumors; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with nonresectable or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination and Phase 3 clinical trials for newly diagnosed AML patients. In addition, it is developing AG-881, a pan-IDH mutant inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and AG-348, a small molecule potent activator that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pyruvate kinase deficiency. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering therapies in oncology; and Celgene International II Sarl to develop and commercialize AG-881 products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.